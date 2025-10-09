Build home-grown AI tech to tackle climate change, Africa urged

Dar es Salaam. Africa’s battle against climate change could be transformed by home-grown artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that address the continent’s unique environmental and development challenges, leaders told.

The statement made yesterday by Deputy Permanent Secretary in Tanzania’s Vice President’s Office (Environment) Prof Peter Msoffe at the UNFCCC Technology Executive Committee AI for Climate Action Forum 2025, a three-day hybrid event here in the city.

Prof Msoffe underscored both the challenges and opportunities Africa faces in harnessing digital innovation for climate resilience.

The forum aims to accelerate local development and deployment of AI-powered solutions for climate adaptation and mitigation across the continent.

“Africa faces unique challenges — including limited digital infrastructure, restricted access to high-quality climate data, financial constraints and capacity limitations,” he said.

He added, “But these challenges also offer us opportunities: to leapfrog outdated systems, innovate locally and create home-grown solutions.”

Prof Msoffe emphasized that AI must be “shaped by equity and inclusion, grounded in trust and transparency and guided by our values and realities.”

“Together, we can ensure these technologies serve our people and our planet—and not the other way around,” he added.

He highlighted the urgency of integrating AI into climate action strategies, particularly in agriculture, energy management and data-driven environmental monitoring.

He outlined five key objectives for the forum which include Showcasing local AI innovations, creating enabling policy environments and addressing data and infrastructure gaps.

Other include recognizing excellence through the AI for Climate Action Awards 2025; and producing actionable recommendations for sustained progress.

“AI must be equitable, inclusive and guided by shared values. Together, we can ensure these technologies protect people, communities and our planet,” he said.

Advisor and Presidential Envoy of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania on Environment and Climate Change Dr Richard Muyungi said Tanzania’s hosting of the forum reflects both the government’s commitment and President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s leadership in prioritizing climate resilience.

Dr Muyungi who also serve as Chairman of the Africa Climate Change Negotiators Group said, “This conference demonstrates Tanzania’s readiness to address climate change issues through modern technologies”.

He said, “It also creates an opportunity for youth to learn and develop AI innovations aimed at combating climate change.”

Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC Mr Simon Stiell, noted that AI is emerging as “one of the most powerful tools available to accelerate climate action.”

“We are already seeing applications that optimize energy and land use, monitor greenhouse gas emissions, map climate resilience, strengthen early warning systems, improve water and food security and manage supply chains,” Mr Stiell said.

However, he warned that the technology’s benefits come with caveats.

“If left unaddressed, the digital divide, algorithmic bias and weak data governance could widen inequalities and undermine climate progress,” he cautioned.

“But when managed responsibly, AI’s benefits far outweigh its risks.”

For Africa, he said, the stakes are especially high.

The continent’s youthful population, expanding digital connectivity and urgent need for climate resilience create fertile ground for locally relevant AI innovations—but infrastructure and financing gaps remain major obstacles.

The Dar es Salaam forum takes place ahead of COP30 in Berlin this November, where countries are expected to submit updated climate action plans extending to 2035.