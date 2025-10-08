It was a tough league, says DB Lioness basketball coach

Dar es Salaam. DB Lioness head coach, Mohammed Mchenga, has described their second consecutive Dar es Salaam Women’s Basketball League (WBDL) title as a hard-fought achievement.

Guiding BD Lioness through 22 league matches, Mchenga recorded 19 wins and three losses, leading the team to retain the championship.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, he noted that this season’s league was far more competitive compared to the previous one, largely driven by the lucrative prize packages offered by betting firm betPawa and Vodacom Tanzania. 

Mchenga explained that betPawa provided Sh88, 750 through the “Locker Room Bonus” to each of the 12 players and four team officials.

In total, based on their performance and number of victories, DB Lioness collected approximately Sh27 million from the betting firm alone.  Vodacom Tanzania further incentivized competition by setting aside Sh10 million for the title winner.

“All this prize money encouraged all teams to fight harder, making the league extremely competitive. I commend my players for their fighting spirit, they fully deserved to win the title,” said Mchenga.

DB Lioness sealed their championship in emphatic fashion by recording a 3-0 sweep over JKT Stars in the final series. The team’s dominance throughout the season was marked by consistent performances, strategic gameplay, and exceptional teamwork.

Mchenga emphasized that the combination of rigorous training, strong team cohesion, and the motivation provided by the financial rewards contributed significantly to their success.

He also highlighted the growing professionalism in the league, noting that more clubs are now investing in better training facilities and player development programs.

With back-to-back titles, DB Lioness have solidified their status as a powerhouse in Dar es Salaam women’s basketball.

