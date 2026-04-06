Dar Swim Club swimmers eye national championships

Dar es Salaam. Swimmers from the Dar es Salaam Swim Club have intensified preparations ahead of the Tanzania National Club Championships, with their focus firmly set on delivering strong performances at the highly anticipated event.

The two-day competition, organised by the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA), will take place from April 11 to 12 at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) swimming pool in Masaki.

This year’s championships carry added significance after receiving official recognition from World Aquatics, making the event a qualifying platform for the World Aquatics Short Course Championships scheduled for December in China.

TSA will implement World Aquatics rules during the competition, a move aimed at elevating standards and aligning local events with global benchmarks.

At the Dar es Salaam Swim Club, coach Radhia Ngereza said her swimmers are fully aware of the challenge ahead and have stepped up training in recent weeks.

“We have been working hard in training, focusing on technique, endurance and race discipline because this competition will be very competitive,” said Radhia.

“The introduction of World Aquatics rules means our swimmers must be precise in every aspect, from starts to finishes.”

Radhia added that the opportunity to post qualifying times for a global championship has motivated the swimmers even further. “This is not just a local competition anymore. It is a gateway to the world stage. Our swimmers understand that a good performance here can open doors to international competitions, and that has really boosted their morale,” she said.

The championships are also expected to attract international participants, following World Aquatics’ approval, with foreign swimmers required to meet strict entry conditions, including clearance from their national federations and valid registration for the 2025/2026 season.

Radhia believes competing against a wider pool of athletes will benefit her swimmers. “Exposure to international competitors will raise the level of competition and help our swimmers gain valuable experience. It pushes them to perform better and prepares them for future events,” she noted. She also expressed confidence in her team’s readiness, highlighting the progress made in recent months. “We have seen significant improvement in our swimmers’ times and overall performance. The goal now is to translate that progress into results at the championships,” she said.