Taifa Stars go down fighting against Nigeria in Afcon opener

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national football team, Taifa Stars, displayed remarkable grit and determination but ultimately fell short in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), losing 2-1 to Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the Fes Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Played under relentless rain on December 23, 2025, the game was a testament to Tanzania’s fighting spirit as they sought to make a statement against one of Africa’s strongest sides.

The match carried emotional weight for Tanzania, eager to avenge a painful 3-1 defeat to Nigeria in Lagos back in 1980, a loss that remains a sore point in their football history.

The match was intense, physical, and full of moments of resilience from the Taifa Stars, who refused to give up despite the odds.

Nigeria, renowned for their experience and technical prowess, started the game strongly, dominating possession and creating early chances.

Victor Osimhen, Nigeria’s star striker, came close to opening the scoring in the 10th minute, rounding goalkeeper Zuberi Foba but was denied by a last-ditch clearance from a Tanzanian defender.

Nigeria’s pressure finally paid off in the 36th minute when Alex Iwobi sent in a precise cross that Semi Ajayi headed into the net, giving Nigeria a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Refusing to be overwhelmed, Tanzania responded after the break with renewed energy.

Their persistence was rewarded five minutes into the second half when Charles M’Mombwa latched onto a high cross from Novatus Miroshi, beating the offside trap and volleying into the net, leveling the score at 1-1. The Tanzanian fans erupted with excitement, dreaming of a historic upset.

The game intensified as both sides battled fiercely for control. Tanzania’s attacking efforts kept Nigeria’s defense on edge, and they created several promising opportunities.

However, Nigeria’s resilience and experience proved decisive. In the 62nd minute, Ademola Lookman showcased his individual brilliance, twisting past defenders and unleashing a powerful shot from outside the box that found the back of the net, restoring Nigeria’s lead at 2-1.

Despite late efforts from Tanzania to equalize, including a close-range volley from Kelvin John and a wild shot from Ibrahim Hamad, they could not find the net again.

Nigeria’s disciplined defense held firm in the pouring rain, securing their victory and three crucial points in Group C.

For Tanzania, the performance was a mixture of resilience and missed chances. Their relentless effort and attacking intent suggest they will be a tough opponent in upcoming fixtures.