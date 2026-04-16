Dates set for East Africa netball tournament in Nairobi

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania names four teams for East Africa Netball Club Championships in Nairobi

This year’s East Africa Netball Club Championships will be held in Nairobi, Kenya, from May 10 to 16, bringing together top clubs from across the region in a highly competitive showdown.

The dates were confirmed yesterday by Tanzania Amateur Netball Association (Chaneta) chairperson Stella Maclean Mwangomale in an interview with The Citizen.

Mwangomale said Tanzania will be represented by four teams: Magereza, Jeshi Stars, JKT Mbweni and Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA).

She explained that Tanzania Mainland champions Tamisemi were initially expected to take part, but have withdrawn from the competition and will be replaced by IAA.

According to her, alongside Tanzania, participating teams will come from Uganda, Zanzibar and hosts Kenya. However, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo are yet to confirm their participation. Mwangomale stressed the importance of early and serious preparations, saying they will be key if Tanzanian teams are to compete effectively and raise the national flag high. She urged the selected clubs to intensify training with the aim of winning the title for the first time in the history of the competition.

“Our teams need to start preparations early. They must show their strength in this competition. We want to make history by winning the trophy,” she said.

The tournament is expected to offer an important platform for exposure, allowing players to test themselves against some of East Africa’s best talent while gaining valuable international experience.

For Tanzania’s representatives, the event goes beyond routine competition.

It is an opportunity to demonstrate growth, improve tactical discipline and build confidence ahead of future continental assignments.

However, the challenge will be significant. Kenyan and Ugandan clubs have historically dominated regional netball, setting high performance standards that other nations continue to chase.