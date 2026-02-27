Tanzania to field seven teams at East Africa Netball event

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will send seven teams to the upcoming East Africa Netball Club Championships scheduled for May, with the host nation expected to take place in Kenya.

According to Tanzania Amateur Netball Association (Chaneta) secretary general, Rahma Kilimba, the country will be represented by Tamisemi, Magereza, Jeshi Stars, JKT Mbweni, Uhamiaji, AIA and Polisi Arusha. The seven clubs have already been notified and are preparing for the regional assignment.

“All clubs are in intensive preparations ahead of the competition,” said Rahma.

The championships are expected to bring together leading netball clubs from Tanzania, the host nation, Uganda and Zanzibar, offering a vital platform for talent exposure and competitive benchmarking.

The tournament is regarded as one of the most important regional club competitions, giving players the opportunity to test themselves against some of East Africa’s strongest sides.

Competition is expected to be intense, particularly from Kenyan and Ugandan clubs, who have traditionally performed well in both regional and continental competitions.

Zanzibar’s participation is also seen as a boost to the event, underlining the growing popularity and reach of netball across East Africa.

Kilimba noted that the regional championships form part of Chaneta’s broader and structured annual calendar aimed at strengthening the sport at all levels.

The year began with district and regional leagues staged from January to March, alongside executive committee meetings, leadership seminars and umpiring and coaching courses held in Dar es Salaam.

Between April and June, Chaneta’s activities include constitutional reforms, Mei Mosi competitions in Njombe, First Division League matches in Dodoma and officiating courses in Lindi.

Participation in the East Africa Club Championships during the same period highlights the strategic importance of regional exposure in Tanzania’s development agenda.

The second half of the year remains equally busy, featuring Shimisemita in Mbeya, Feassa Games in Morogoro, national team training camps in Dar es Salaam and under-19 youth competitions in Morogoro. Tanzania is also scheduled to compete in continental tournaments and World Cup qualification-related events later in the year.

From October to December, Chaneta will oversee Second Division League matches in Tanga, Union League competitions in the Coast Region, Shimiwi, Shimuta and Shimivuta tournaments, as well as the East Africa Universities Championships in Dodoma and the Nyerere Cup.