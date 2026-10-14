Spanish scouts visit Dar Youth Cup in search of Young talent

Dar es Salaam. The seventh edition of the Dar Youth Cup U-18 football tournament has taken on a new dimension following the arrival of representatives from Spain Rush-SPF, a renowned Spanish academy, who are in Tanzania to watch matches and identify promising young players.

The European delegation is seeking to open doors to international opportunities for players participating in the tournament, having already watched the Group B encounter between Bulls Football Academy and Brothers Jr, where they were reportedly impressed by the quality displayed by some of the youngsters.

Based in Valencia, Spain Rush-SPF has established partnerships with several Spanish clubs that have provided opportunities for players developed through its academy.

The tournament kicked off last weekend, with TDS and Bulls Football Academy making impressive starts after recording convincing victories in their opening matches at the Ufundi grounds in Lugalo, Dar es Salaam.

TDS opened its Group A campaign with a commanding 9-1 victory over Kakakuona, while Group B side Bulls Football Academy defeated Brothers Jr 3-0. TDS, a special team established by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) under its talent identification program, was inspired by an outstanding performance from Abiud Richard Faru, who scored a hat-trick and was named Player of the Match.

TDS dominated proceedings from the opening whistle to the final minutes, making effective use of approximately 80 percent of the chances it created.

Speaking after the Group A match played on Saturday at 4pm, TDS head coach Henry Sempa attributed the victory to his players' ability to win possession in the opponents' half and effectively execute tactical instructions worked on during training.

"We strongly believe in player development through competitive matches. When players get opportunities to compete in tournaments like this, they gain valuable experience and continue to grow. We also use such platforms to scout players and contribute to the development of the national team," said Sempa.

Player of the Match Faru expressed his delight after making an impressive start to the tournament, saying he was determined to maintain his form in the coming fixtures.

"I am grateful to have scored three goals and been named Player of the Match.

Our opponents also showed good quality, although we managed to outplay them tactically. I am preparing to perform even better in the upcoming matches," he said.

Kakakuona coach Zana Litemba acknowledged that his team had made several defensive errors but insisted that they remained determined to bounce back, with more matches still to come.

He expressed confidence that his players would learn from their mistakes and make the necessary improvements in subsequent fixtures.

Meanwhile, Bulls Football Academy, whose U-15 side lost to Simba U-15 in the U-15 final on October 4, responded positively in the U-18 competition by beating Brothers Jr 3-0 in a match in which they also demonstrated impressive quality.

Bulls also produced the Player of the Match, Tariq Seif, who said the victory had given his team additional motivation to work harder and maintain its performance in the remaining fixtures.

"Being named Player of the Match has given me even more motivation to work hard and maintain my performance in the upcoming games. I can assure our fans that they should expect good things from us in this tournament," said Seif.

Speaking after the opening matches, tournament founder and director Fina Mango thanked sponsors Kisima and Golden for their continued support of the competition.

"We are grateful to Kisima and Golden, who sponsor our Bulls team and have also continued to support this annual tournament as we organize its seventh edition," said Mango.

In a further effort to create more opportunities for participating players, Mango also welcomed representatives from Spain Rush-SPF, who attended the Bulls Football Academy versus Brothers Jr match to assess the young talents on display.

The visit is expected to provide an important platform for the youngsters to showcase their abilities before international scouts and potentially attract opportunities beyond Tanzania.

In another Group A fixture played on Saturday, Spotlight and West FA played out a goalless draw after an entertaining encounter at 2pm, despite creating several scoring opportunities.

In Group B, New Life Soccer Academy registered a convincing 3-0 victory over Magnet Youth Sports Academy in a match played at 2pm.