Azam eye semifinals spot in Union Cup clash against KVZ

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland Premier League heavyweights Azam FC begin their Union Cup campaign today with a tricky encounter against Zanzibar’s KVZ at the New Amaan Complex.

The much-anticipated fixture is set to kick off at 7:15pm under floodlights, with both sides fully aware that victory is the only route to the semifinals in the knockout-format tournament. The match is expected to set the tone for what promises to be an intense and competitive edition of the competition.

Azam FC head coach Florent Ibenge has expressed confidence in his squad ahead of the clash, despite acknowledging the quality and experience of their opponents.

“It will be a tough match because KVZ are among the strongest teams in Zanzibar.

They finished second in the Zanzibar Premier League and have also competed in the CAF Confederation Cup,” said Ibenge.

“My players have prepared well, and I believe they will rise to the occasion.”

The Congolese tactician emphasized that his players are focused on starting the tournament on a positive note, warning against complacency in knockout football.

“KVZ is a good team, and in this kind of competition you cannot underestimate anyone. We respect them, but at the same time we believe in our quality and what we can deliver on the pitch,” he added.

Ibenge further stressed the importance of discipline and concentration, particularly in the early stages of the tournament where mistakes can prove costly.

“We have worked on improving consistency and decision-making. These are key factors in knockout competitions because a single error can decide the outcome. The players understand the responsibility they carry,” he said.

The stakes are high for both teams, with the winner advancing to face the victor of the clash between Young Africans S.C. and Muembe Makumbi, who met in another quarterfinal encounter.

This year’s Union Cup has attracted increased attention following a significant boost in prize money.

The champions will pocket Sh150 million, while the runners-up will receive Sh100 million, a move designed to enhance competitiveness and raise the tournament’s profile.

Action in the competition continues on April 23, when Zanzibar champions Mlandege take on Singida Black Stars in the afternoon fixture.

Later in the evening, Simba SC will face Mafunzo in another eagerly awaited showdown.