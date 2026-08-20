Aziz Ki poised for Yanga SC return in Coastal Union test

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) are expected to hand Stephane Aziz Ki his long-awaited Mainland Tanzania Premier League return when they face Coastal Union at the KMC Complex in one of three matches scheduled for today.

The encounter, scheduled for 6.30pm, could mark Aziz Ki’s first appearance in the competition since leaving Yanga at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

The Burkina Faso international spent the 2025/2026 campaign away from Tanzania, initially joining Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club before later moving to Libyan side Al-Ittihad Tripoli.

His return adds another dimension to a Yanga attack already strengthened by the arrival of Namibian striker Peter Shalulile and winger Albert Kangwanda. The combination could give coach Manqoba Mngqithi different attacking options, with Aziz Ki capable of operating between midfield and attack, Shalulile providing a powerful focal point and Kangwanda offering width and penetration.

The trio as Yanga seek to raise their level domestically and in continental football. Aziz Ki’s previous record provides the strongest argument for the excitement surrounding his comeback.

During his three-season spell at Yanga, he established himself as one of the league’s most productive attacking midfielders. Available career records credit him with 94 appearances and 48 goals for Yanga, while his defining Mainland campaign came in 2023/2024, when he scored 21 league goals in 27 matches to win the Golden Boot.

He was also named the league’s Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season. That record makes Aziz Ki more than just another new signing. His ability to score from midfield could relieve pressure on Shalulile while creating space for the Namibian to exploit. Kangwanda, meanwhile, can stretch defences from wide areas, potentially giving Aziz Ki the pockets of space he prefers around the penalty area.

Coastal Union will, however, provide a useful early examination of that attacking structure.

Yanga won both league meetings last season, defeating Coastal Union 1-0 away and 3-0 at home, but the visitors remain capable of frustrating opponents through a compact defensive approach.

The match therefore offers more than three points. It is an opportunity for Mngqithi to assess how quickly Aziz Ki can reconnect with Yanga’s attacking rhythm and whether the chemistry between him, Shalulile and Kangwanda can become one of the defining features of the champions’ title defence.