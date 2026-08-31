Fountain Gate launch drive to build Arusha fan base

Dar es Salaam. Fountain Gate FC have launched a fresh campaign to build a strong supporter base in Arusha as the club prepares for its first full season after moving its home from Manyara to the city.

The club has teamed up with its main sponsor, PigaBet, in a campaign designed to introduce Fountain Gate to football fans across Arusha and strengthen its connection with the local community.

The initiative features well-known Arusha personalities, including Rayvanny, Fido Vato, G-Nako and Lord Eyes, alongside Fountain Gate players in new-season promotional content.

Fountain Gate moved its base to Arusha earlier this year and adopted Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium as its home ground, marking a new chapter for a club that has developed through its academy system before reaching Mainland Premier League level.

Club president Japhet Makau said the decision to establish the club in Arusha was based on the city’s rich football history and passionate sporting community.

“Arusha has a football history of its own. People here remember Ndovu, AICC and Palson. When we came here, we knew we were coming to a city that understands football. Now we have to earn our place with the supporters,” said Makau.

“We want watoto wa Arusha to grow up saying, ‘Fountain Gate ni timu yetu.’ That cannot happen simply because we have moved our home matches here. We have to stay close to the people and give them a team they are proud to support.”

Makau said Fountain Gate’s ambition was not simply to attract supporters when big clubs visit Sheikh Amri Abeid, but to develop a loyal following that identifies with the club. “We want people to come to Sheikh Amri Abeid because Fountain Gate is their team, not only because Simba, Yanga or Azam are coming to town,” he said.

“If we can play good football, stay close to Wanachuga and respect the culture we have found here, then slowly Fountain Gate will become part of Arusha.”

PigaBet marketing manager Arthur Kazola said the campaign was part of a broader effort to take Fountain Gate closer to supporters and make the club familiar to residents beyond match days.

“We do not want people to know Fountain Gate only when there is a match at Sheikh Amri Abeid. If this is now the club’s home, then the club has to get closer to Wanachuga and become familiar in the places and through the things that people here already identify with,” Kazola said.

He added that involving prominent personalities from Arusha was intended to help Fountain Gate establish a stronger local identity.

“G-Nako, Lord Eyes and Fido do not need an introduction in Arusha. Rayvanny also already has a connection with Fido and with Chuga. When you bring those people together with Fountain Gate, you are introducing the club through people Wanachuga already know,” Kazola said.

The initiative comes after PigaBet signed a four-year sponsorship agreement worth more than Sh1 billion with Fountain Gate in April. The partnership covers support for the club’s operations, player motivation and efforts to expand its supporter base.

Fountain Gate’s drive comes at a significant time for football in Arusha, which is preparing to host matches during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Tanzania will co-host the continental tournament with Kenya and Uganda, while a new stadium is being constructed in Arusha as part of the preparations.