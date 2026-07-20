Instant rewards, real impact: How Locker Room Bonus is reshaping African sport

For generations, many professional athletes across Africa have faced a frustrating reality of not always getting paid on time. Match bonuses and performance incentives often took weeks or even months to reach players, leaving many uncertain about when they would receive money they had already earned.

That long-standing challenge is being addressed through the Locker Room Bonus (LRB), a performance-based initiative by betPawa that delivers instant bonuses directly to winning players and technical staff moments after the final whistle. By combining mobile money technology with a secure digital verification system, the programme is changing how athletes are rewarded across the continent.

New figures released this month highlight the programme’s growing impact. During the past year alone, Locker Room Bonus has paid more than US$1.67 million directly to African athletes through over 47,000 instant transactions. The initiative now operates in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi and Cameroon, benefiting more than 7,000 players from 387 teams across nearly 3,000 football, basketball and volleyball matches.

The programme removes traditional payment delays by sending bonuses directly to players through mobile money immediately after a victory. Transactions are secured using pawaPass, a verification platform that confirms eligible recipients and enables instant payments without intermediaries. The approach ensures that players receive their earnings quickly, transparently and without administrative bottlenecks.

One of the programme’s defining features is its commitment to equal rewards for men and women. Rather than treating gender equality as a promotional campaign, Locker Room Bonus has built it into its payment structure.

Across all participating markets, women’s and men’s teams receive the same bonus for every victory. In Ghana, for instance, players in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League earn exactly the same per-win bonus as those competing in the men’s Premier League, reinforcing the principle that performance—not gender—determines reward.

According to betPawa founder Kresten Buch, the initiative was designed as a performance-based economic model rather than a charity programme. He argues that athletes who deliver results deserve immediate compensation, with payments linked directly to success on the field. By rewarding victories instead of simply distributing funds, the system encourages competitiveness while ensuring players benefit directly from their achievements.

The programme has also earned strong backing from Mr Eazi, Chairman of Choplife Gaming and one of its ambassadors, who believes the initiative restores dignity to professional sport by recognising athletes as workers whose efforts deserve prompt payment. He says Locker Room Bonus is built on a simple principle: real victories should result in real financial rewards, delivered without delay.

Having established itself in football and basketball, Locker Room Bonus is now expanding into additional sports, including volleyball through its partnership with the Kenya Volleyball Federation, while exploring opportunities in new markets.

As it grows, the initiative is demonstrating that technology-driven, merit-based payments can strengthen African sport by improving transparency, boosting motivation and ensuring athletes receive the rewards they have earned when they matter most.

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