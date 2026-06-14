CRDB Wellness Day draws 800 staff, promotes healthy work-life balance

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank has urged its employees across the country to adopt a routine of exercising at least three times a week as part of efforts to improve physical fitness, mental wellbeing and workplace productivity.

The call was made by CRDB Bank Acting Managing Director, Bruce Mwile, during the bank’s Wellness Day programme held in Dar es Salaam. The initiative aims to encourage employees to pay greater attention to their health while maintaining a healthy balance between professional responsibilities and personal life.

The event, held at the TTCL Grounds in Kijitonyama, brought together more than 800 employees from the Dar es Salaam and Coast regions. Participants underwent health screenings and received medical advice from healthcare professionals before engaging in a variety of fitness and recreational activities.

Apart from physical exercises, employees took part in several team-building and leisure competitions, including tug-of-war, sack races, chicken-catching contests, card games, music performances, singing, rap competitions and karaoke.

Speaking during the event, Mwile described health as one of the most valuable assets for any employee, noting that regular physical activity plays a critical role in preventing lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and other non-communicable illnesses.

He said employees who enjoy good physical and mental health are more capable of carrying out their responsibilities effectively and providing high-quality services to customers.

“At CRDB Bank, we have always been committed to serving our customers and stakeholders with excellence. However, we recognise that such excellence cannot be achieved without employees who are physically fit, mentally healthy and emotionally stable,” said Mwile.

“Through Wellness Day, we provide our staff with an opportunity to access health services, receive nutritional guidance and seek professional support on challenges that may affect their wellbeing and work performance.”

Mwile said the program has already recorded positive results since it was first launched in Mwanza before being extended to Burundi.

He added that the initiative demonstrates the bank’s commitment to promoting employees’ physical, mental and emotional wellbeing while creating a healthy working environment that enhances productivity.

The Wellness Day programme is part of a broader effort by CRDB Bank to reach employees across all eight operational zones in Tanzania, as well as staff working in the bank’s international operations.

Following its launch in Mwanza earlier this year and implementation in Burundi, the programme has now reached the Dar es Salaam and Coast zones.

CRDB Bank Acting Director of Human Resources, Timoth Fasha, said health experts consistently emphasise the importance of adequate sleep, regular exercise, balanced nutrition and mental health awareness, making it essential for employees to understand and practise healthy lifestyle habits.