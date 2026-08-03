Alliance Caravans retain Petrofuel TCA Cup title

Dar es Salaam. AlliaDar es Salaam. Alliance Caravans successfully defended the PETROFUEL TCA Caravans T20 Cup title after defeating Aurobindo AKSC by 29 runs in a historic final played at the new Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Arena, University of Dar es Salaam, on Sunday.

The defending champions posted 140 for eight in their 20 overs before restricting Aurobindo to 111 for five, completing a dominant campaign that saw them finish the five-week domestic cricket tournament unbeaten during the Super Six stage.

The final carried additional significance as it became the first competitive match played at the newly constructed TCA Arena, marking a new chapter for cricket development in Tanzania.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Alliance produced a balanced batting display, with several players making valuable contributions to build a competitive total.

Kassimu Nassoro top-scored with 36 runs from 26 balls, while Ajith Augustin added 28 from 21 deliveries. Amal Rajeevan also played an important role, contributing 20 runs from 16 balls as Alliance reached 140 for eight.

Aurobindo’s bowlers kept the pressure on throughout the innings, led by Harsheed Chouhan, who delivered an impressive spell of four wickets for 19 runs.

Dhrumit Mehta claimed two wickets for 42 runs, while Riziki Kiseto took one for 20 as they prevented Alliance from accelerating during the final overs.

However, Aurobindo’s chase never gained enough momentum as regular wickets disrupted their progress. Abhik Patwa provided resistance with 36 runs from 37 balls, while Sefu Athumani remained unbeaten on 28 from 21 deliveries, but Alliance’s disciplined bowling attack kept the required run rate beyond reach.

Yalinde Maurice was the pick of the Alliance bowlers, taking two wickets for 14 runs from four overs, while Jerry Mathew also claimed two wickets for 18 runs.

D. Prasad added further pressure with an economical spell of one wicket for only 12 runs in four overs.

The victory confirmed Alliance’s superiority throughout the tournament, with their success built on batting depth, controlled bowling and consistent performances under pressure.

Tournament representative Girish Kumar described the final as a fitting conclusion to a competition that featured eight teams and showcased outstanding individual performances.

“This final represents the culmination of several weeks of competitive cricket involving eight teams and some outstanding individual performances,” said Kumar.

“The tournament has given players regular match opportunities, allowed teams to test themselves under pressure and created a strong domestic cricket story for supporters to follow.”

The closing ceremony also celebrated individual achievements, with Aurobindo AKSC all-rounder Dhrumit Mehta receiving the PigaBet Player of the Series Award. The honour recognised Mehta’s outstanding contribution throughout the tournament through his batting, bowling, fielding and match-winning performances.

PigaBet Marketing Manager Arthur Kazola said the company was proud to support a competition that continues to provide a platform for players to showcase their talent.

“PigaBet’s involvement in the Caravans T20 Cup has focused on supporting a credible competitive platform and giving greater recognition to players who have performed consistently throughout the tournament,” said Kazola.

“The PigaBet Player of the Series Award celebrates excellence across all areas of the game and highlights the importance of recognising players who make a difference throughout the competition.”