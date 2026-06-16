Crunch time in title race as top three refuse to give in

Dar es Salaam. With just four matches remaining before the end of the Mainland Premier League season, the battle for the championship has developed into a thrilling three-way contest involving Young Africans (Yanga), Simba SC and Azam FC.

The latest standings show Yanga leading the table with 63 points from 26 matches, closely followed by Simba with 61 points from 26 matches, while Azam FC occupy third place with 55 points from 26 matches.

Although the title race appears to be between Yanga and Simba, Azam FC still have a mathematical chance of lifting the trophy.

However, the Ice Cream Makers face the toughest challenge among the three contenders. Azam have four matches in hand compared to Simba and one fewer than Yanga, meaning they can still reach a maximum of 67 points if they win all their remaining fixtures.

This would only be enough if both Yanga and Simba suffer unexpected slips in their final matches.

The real battle is therefore between traditional rivals Yanga and Simba.

Yanga currently enjoy a slender one-point advantage despite having played one match fewer than Simba. This gives the defending champions a crucial edge heading into the final stretch.

If they win all their remaining matches, the Jangwani Street side will retain the title regardless of Simba's results.

Simba, meanwhile, remain firmly in contention and can still overtake Yanga.

The Msimbazi Street giants have shown consistency throughout the campaign and know that any slip-up by Yanga could hand them an opportunity to reclaim the championship.

A key factor in the race is goal difference and head-to-head performances, which could become decisive should the teams finish level on points.

Both clubs have demonstrated strong attacking records and defensive solidity, making every remaining fixture critical.

For Azam, the focus may increasingly shift towards securing third place and a strong finish to the season.

Their campaign has been marked by inconsistency, with dropped points against lower-ranked teams ultimately costing them ground in the title chase.

As the season enters its decisive phase, pressure will mount on all three clubs. Yanga hold the advantage, Simba remain within striking distance, and Azam continue to cling to fading hopes.