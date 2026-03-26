Dar City tip off BAL title bid against Johannesburg Giants in Pretoria

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the Basketball Africa League (BAL), Dar City, are set to begin their quest for continental glory with a high-stakes clash against Johannesburg Giants at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.

The much-anticipated encounter marks the opening fixture for Dar City in the Kalahari Conference, one of the key phases of the BAL competition that brings together some of the continent’s top basketball clubs.

The Tanzanian side has already arrived in South Africa, signaling their readiness to compete against elite opposition.

Dar City will be up against a competitive field that also includes Nairobi City Thunder of Kenya and Al Ahly Ly of Libya, making the group one of the most intriguing in the tournament. Before facing Johannesburg Giants, Dar City will first test their strength against Rwanda’s RSSB Tigers at the same venue, a fixture expected to set the tone for their campaign.

Following the opening matches, Dar City will continue their schedule with a clash against Nairobi City Thunder on March 28, before wrapping up their group-stage fixtures against Al Ahly Ly on March 31. Each of these matches will be crucial as the Tanzanian side aims to secure a place in the next stage of the competition.

The team heads into the tournament with growing confidence, bolstered by intensive preparations conducted in Zanzibar.

The training camp allowed the players to build chemistry, sharpen their tactics, and improve physical conditioning ahead of the demanding competition.

Leading the charge is prominent star player Hasheem Thabeet, whose experience and leadership are expected to play a pivotal role in Dar City’s performance.

The former NBA center expressed optimism about the team’s readiness, emphasizing the effort put in during preparations.

“We have trained well in Zanzibar and the team is in high spirits. We are ready to compete because we have talented and experienced players,” said Thabeet.

His presence brings not only skill but also valuable international exposure that could prove decisive in tight contests. Alongside him, a blend of local and international players forms a balanced squad capable of challenging established teams in the league.

Dar City’s participation in the BAL is seen as a significant milestone for Tanzanian basketball, reflecting the sport’s steady growth in the country.

Competing at this level provides an opportunity for players to gain exposure, while also inspiring the next generation of basketball talent back home.

The team’s campaign is also being closely followed by fans and stakeholders, with expectations high that Dar City can make a strong impression on the continental stage. A positive start against Johannesburg Giants could set the momentum needed to navigate the tough group.

Thabeet also took the opportunity to call on Tanzanians to rally behind the team, stressing the importance of national support as they represent the country abroad.