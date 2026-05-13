Dodoma Jiji shock Yanga, revive Simba’s title hopes

Dar es Salaam. Dodoma Jiji FC yesterday ended Young Africans (Yanga)’s remarkable unbeaten streak with a dramatic 3-2 victory in a Mainland Tanzania Premier League match at the Airtel Stadium today, May 13, 2026.

The defeat marked Yanga’s first loss in 42 league matches, dealing a major blow to the Jangwani Street giants’ title defence hopes.

Yanga made a bright start and took the lead just two minutes into the match through midfielder Allan Okello, who finished neatly after receiving a well-weighted pass from Maxi Nzengeli.

The visitors continued to dominate possession in the opening stages, but Dodoma Jiji gradually settled into the game and began threatening on the counterattack.

Their persistence paid off in the 29th minute when Yanga captain Bakari Mwamnyeto accidentally turned David Mwanakibuta’s cross into his own net while attempting to clear the danger.

Despite the setback, Yanga regained the lead four minutes before halftime. Okello grabbed his second goal of the match in the 41st minute with a composed finish to send the defending champions into the break leading 2-1.

Dodoma Jiji, however, returned stronger in the second half and piled pressure on Yanga’s defence. Their determination was rewarded in the 90th minute when Mwanakibuta scored the equaliser to ignite celebrations among the home supporters.

Moments later, Waziri Junior completed the stunning comeback with an injury-time winner, sealing one of Dodoma Jiji’s biggest victories of the season.

The result has intensified the league title race, with Yanga remaining top of the standings on 54 points. However, rivals Simba SC now have a golden opportunity to close the gap if they defeat Mashujaa FC today.

A Simba victory would move them to 53 points, just one point behind Yanga.