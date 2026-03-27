Diarra banned for three matches, fined Sh4m as TPLB cracks down on misconduct

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) goalkeeper Djigui Diarra has been handed a three-match suspension and fined Sh4 million following misconduct during a Mainland Premier League match, as the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) steps up enforcement of disciplinary regulations.

According to an official statement released after a meeting held on March 26, 2026, the league’s management committee reviewed several incidents from recent matches and issued sanctions to clubs and players found guilty of breaching competition rules.

Diarra was punished for confronting a match referee during Yanga’s 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar in Match No. 126. The incident occurred after the final whistle at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

In addition to the three-match ban and a Sh2 million fine for confronting the referee, the player was further fined Sh2 million for making an inappropriate gesture while leaving the pitch.

The disciplinary action was taken in accordance with Article 41(5.3) of the Mainland Premier League regulations governing player conduct.

The sanctions come as part of a wider crackdown that also saw several clubs penalised for various offences, including fan misconduct and breaches of match regulations.

Simba SC were fined Sh10 million following their 1-1 draw against Pamba Jiji FC in Match No. 85. The fine was imposed after their supporters were found guilty of throwing water bottles at match officials as they exited the field of play.

The incident marked the second such offence involving Simba fans within two months, following a similar episode on February 25, 2026, when a player from Dodoma Jiji was targeted at Jamhuri Stadium.

The board cited Article 47:1 of the league regulations, which holds clubs accountable for the behavior of their supporters, especially in cases of repeated offences.

Meanwhile, TRA United FC were also sanctioned after their goalless draw against Yanga in Match No. 110. The Tabora-based club was fined Sh500,000 after their players accumulated six yellow cards in a single match, exceeding the permitted limit of five cautions per team. The punishment was issued under Article 47:10 of the league’s disciplinary code.

The TPLB emphasized that the penalties are aimed at maintaining discipline, fairness, and professionalism in the league, particularly as competition intensifies toward the final stages of the season.

“The board will continue to take firm action against any individual or club that violates league rules,” the statement noted, underscoring its commitment to upholding standards both on and off the pitch.