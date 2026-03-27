Simba punished as fans’ actions cost club Sh10 million

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC have been fined Sh10 million by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) following misconduct by their supporters during a Mainland Premier League match.

The punishment stems from Simba’s 1 1 draw against Pamba Jiji FC, where fans were found guilty of throwing water bottles at match officials as they exited the field of play.

The incident prompted immediate review by the league’s management committee, which has been tightening enforcement of regulations as the season approaches its decisive stages.

According to the board, the sanction was issued under Article 47:1 of the competition’s rules, which places responsibility on clubs for the behavior of their supporters.

TPLB noted that this was a repeat offence, coming just weeks after a similar incident on February 25, 2026, when objects were thrown during a separate league fixture involving Simba.

The board stressed that repeated violations attract heavier penalties, warning clubs to take proactive measures in controlling fan conduct during matches.

Simba’s fine forms part of a wider crackdown targeting indiscipline across the league, including players and other teams found in breach of regulations.