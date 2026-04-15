Dube fit for Yanga’s league clash against Mbeya City

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans SC have received a timely morale boost ahead of their Tanzania Mainland Premier League encounter against Mbeya City FC, with Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube declared fit for the match scheduled tomorrow at the KMC Complex.

Dube’s return comes as a huge relief for the Jangwani Street side, who have struggled in recent weeks due to a shortage of natural strikers. The forward has been sidelined since March 18 after picking up an injury during Yanga’s match against TRA United FC in Arusha. Since then, he has missed four matches, three in the Mainland Premier League and one in the CRDB Federation Cup.

During his absence, Yanga have been forced to improvise in attack, often deploying midfielders and wingers in advanced roles. The situation was worsened by injuries to other strikers, including Laurindo Dilson Depu, Emmanuel Mwanengo and Clement Mzize, leaving the technical bench with limited options in the final third. Despite these challenges, Yanga have managed to maintain competitive performances, a testament to their squad depth and tactical flexibility. However, the absence of a recognized centre-forward has been evident, particularly in matches where converting chances proved difficult. Dube’s availability is therefore expected to significantly improve the team’s attacking sharpness.

Known for his physical presence, intelligent movement and clinical finishing, Dube adds a different dimension to Yanga’s frontline. His return not only boosts confidence within the squad but also provides the coaching staff with more tactical options as they prepare to face a determined Mbeya City side.