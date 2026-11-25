







Dar es Salaam. Tanzania expects to use the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to promote its tourism attractions internationally and stimulate growth in other economic sectors, including hospitality, transport and investment.

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Ashatu Kijaji said the continental football tournament would provide Tanzania with an important platform to showcase its tourism potential while creating business opportunities beyond the sporting arena.

Speaking yesterday, November 25, 2026, during the signing of a strategic tourism promotion partnership between the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Dar es Salaam, Dr Kijaji said the tournament would help expose the country to millions of football fans and international audiences.

She said the government was determined to use the tournament to promote Tanzania through the ‘Visit Tanzania’ campaign, ensuring that visitors coming for football also discover the country's diverse tourism attractions.

“AFCON is ready to take off in Tanzania, and our ambition goes beyond football. We want this tournament to support other sectors, including hotels, transport, restaurants and tourism businesses. Visitors should come for football but also find reasons to explore Tanzania and experience what our country offers,” she said.

Dr Kijaji noted that increased international exposure could translate into more tourist arrivals, longer visitor stays, foreign exchange earnings, employment opportunities and investment across the tourism value chain.

She added that hotels, tour operators, travel agencies, restaurants, airlines, transport providers, tour guides, small businesses and local communities stood to benefit from the increased movement of visitors during the competition.

The minister also acknowledged President Samia Suluhu Hassan's efforts to strengthen Tanzania's international profile and promote tourism as an important contributor to economic development.

The partnership was signed by TTB Director General Dr Theresa Mugobi and CAF Secretary General Samson Adamu during the inauguration of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027 Secretariat Headquarters at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre.

Dr Mugobi said the agreement would help connect the excitement surrounding African football with Tanzania's tourism attractions, including the Serengeti, Mount Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and its rich cultural heritage.

For his part, Adamu congratulated the Tanzanian government for its commitment and preparations towards hosting the continental showpiece, describing the partnership as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between football and tourism.

He said CAF was looking forward to working with the host nations to deliver a successful tournament that would leave a lasting legacy beyond the competition.