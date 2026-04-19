Elba sparks excitement as SuperSport promises full World Cup access

Dar es Salaam.. Hollywood star Idris Elba has added global star power to Africa’s growing excitement ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as SuperSport confirmed it will broadcast all 104 matches live marking a historic moment for football fans across the continent.

Elba, whose roots trace back to Ghana and Sierra Leone, fronted the announcement as part of a major campaign by MultiChoice Group subsidiaries SuperSport and DStv, underscoring the scale and significance of the expanded global showpiece.

His involvement reflects not just star appeal, but also a symbolic bridge between Africa and the world stage as the continent prepares for its biggest ever World Cup presence.

For the first time, every single match of the tournament set to take place across the United States, Mexico and Canada will be available live to subscribers on DStv, DStv Stream, GOtv and GOtv Stream across English and Portuguese speaking Africa.

From entry level packages to premium tiers, fans will have unprecedented access to the global spectacle.

The 2026 edition will also be the largest in history, expanding from 32 to 48 teams and running from June 11 in Mexico City to the final on July 19 in New Jersey.

The new format guarantees more matches, more drama and greater global representation, making it the longest and most inclusive tournament ever staged.

Africa in particular will take centre stage. For the first time, 10 nations from the Confederation of African Football will compete at the finals.

Countries including Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, South Africa and DR Congo are expected to bring the continent’s unique energy, talent and passion to North America.

SuperSport has promised comprehensive coverage to match the occasion, including new magazine shows, expert analysis and culturally tailored content designed to resonate with diverse African audiences.

Viewers can expect in depth storytelling, tactical breakdowns and behind the scenes features that go beyond the matches themselves.

CANAL+ Director for Content and Sports in English and Portuguese, Rendani Ramovha, said the broadcaster is committed to delivering a world class viewing experience.