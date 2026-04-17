FIFA President insists Iran will play World Cup in the US despite war concerns

Gianni Infantino has reaffirmed that Iran will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite growing uncertainty caused by the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

Speaking this week, the FIFA president said Iran’s national team “has to come” to the tournament, stressing that the players had earned their place through qualification and were eager to compete. He added that football should remain separate from political disputes, arguing that the sport plays a role in “building bridges” between nations.

Infantino’s remarks come amid conflicting signals from Tehran. Iran’s Sports Minister, Ahmad Donyamali, had earlier stated that it would be “not possible” for the country to take part in the World Cup, citing safety concerns following military strikes and the wider regional conflict.

The uncertainty has been fuelled by the fact that the 2026 tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, alongside Canada and Mexico, placing Iranian players at the centre of geopolitical tensions.

Iranian officials have argued that the security situation makes participation difficult, particularly with matches scheduled on U.S. soil.

Despite this, Infantino has remained firm, saying Iran will take part “for sure” and expressing hope that the situation will stabilise before the tournament begins.

He recently visited the Iranian squad at a training camp in Turkey and noted their determination to play on the global stage.

FIFA has also ruled out relocating Iran’s matches away from the United States, maintaining that logistics and tournament planning would not allow such changes.

The situation leaves Iran’s participation hanging in the balance, with a clear divide between political leadership in Tehran and football authorities.

Should Iran withdraw, FIFA regulations suggest the country could face sanctions, while a replacement team may be selected.