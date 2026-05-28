Kenyan, Ugandan drivers set to compete in Mkwawa Water Rally in Iringa

Dar es Salaam. Drivers from Uganda and Kenya are expected to join Tanzanian competitors in the upcoming Mkwawa Pure Drinking Water Rally scheduled to take place early next month in Iringa Region.

The drivers are Yasin Nasser of Uganda and Kenyan Keran Patel who are famous in the game.

The drivers will join more than 15 drivers are expected to compete in the event, which organisers believe will be among the most competitive motorsport competitions staged in the Southern Highlands this season.

Iringa Region Motorsport chairman Robert Maneno said the preparations for the rally continue gathering momentum.

According to Maneno, the 129-kilometre rally will be held at MT Huwel’s Farm, a venue that has previously hosted several motorsport activities and is known for its demanding terrain capable of testing both experienced and emerging drivers.

He explained that participation from Kenya and Uganda is expected to increase the level of competition and further strengthen regional motorsport ties within East Africa.

“This year’s rally is attracting strong interest not only from Tanzanian drivers but also from competitors in neighbouring countries. We expect a highly competitive event that will give fans exciting action throughout the weekend,” said Maneno.

Among the top Tanzanian drivers expected to headline the competition is veteran rally driver Ahmed Huwel, alongside Manveer Birdi, Randeep Singh and Gurpal Sandhu.

Organisers say additional drivers from Kenya and Uganda are expected to confirm participation in the coming days as final registration procedures continue. Maneno noted that preparations for the event are progressing smoothly, with organisers working closely with local authorities and sponsors to ensure a successful competition.

This year’s edition has received sponsorship support from Mkwawa Water and Azam Television, a partnership expected to boost the profile of the rally and attract larger public attention both within Iringa and across the country.

“The support from sponsors has helped us improve preparations and increase awareness of the event. Motorsport is continuing to grow in Tanzania and we are seeing more interest from fans, companies and young drivers,” he explained.

Apart from the rally itself, organisers have also planned several fan engagement activities aimed at promoting motorsport tourism in Iringa Region.

A special motorsport exhibition and entertainment programme will be held at Samora Stadium, where supporters will get an opportunity to interact with drivers, inspect rally vehicles and participate in various entertainment activities connected to the event.

Maneno said the initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen community involvement in motorsport and create more opportunities for young people interested in the sport.

“We want motorsport to become more accessible to communities. These activities help fans understand the sport better while also inspiring young drivers who dream of competing professionally in the future,” he added.

Iringa Regional Commissioner Kheri James is expected to officiate the opening ceremony of the rally and later preside over the closing ceremony where winners will receive trophies and prizes.

The rally is also expected to provide economic benefits to the region through increased tourism, hospitality business and visitor movement during the competition period.