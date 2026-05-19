Nigeria, Madagascar stand in Taifa Stars’ AFCON qualification path

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Taifa Stars have been handed a tough route to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027 qualifiers after being drawn in Group L alongside Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, setting up a challenging campaign for the East African nation as they target a place in the continental finals co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

Nigeria national football team remain among Africa’s most successful sides, bringing multiple AFCON titles and World Cup experience, and are widely seen as favourites to top the group.

Their depth, physicality and tournament pedigree present a major test for Taifa Stars, who will need strong performances both home and away to stay competitive in the qualification race.

Madagascar national football team have also emerged as a dangerous side in recent years, highlighted by their impressive run to the quarter-finals of AFCON 2019, while Guinea-Bissau national football team continue to grow as consistent participants in continental competitions, making Group L one of the most balanced and unpredictable pools in the qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the qualification campaign will begin on September 21, 2026, with the opening two match windows running until October 6 before resuming in November and concluding group fixtures in March 2027.