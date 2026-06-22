Germany defender Schlotterbeck out of World Cup with ankle injury

Boston. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the remainder of the World Cup and is set to be sidelined for several months after suffering an ankle ligament injury in their 2-1 Group E victory over Ivory Coast on Saturday, the team said on Monday.
Schlotterbeck, a starting centre-back, picked up the injury early in the match and was replaced at half-time by Antonio Rüdiger. A scan on Sunday confirmed a torn ligament in his left ankle.
In a statement, the German team said: “Schlotterbeck suffered an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his left ankle and will be out for several months. The defender of Borussia Dortmund will, for the time being, remain with the team in the USA.”