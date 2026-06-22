Germany defender Schlotterbeck out of World Cup with ankle injury

Boston. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the remainder of the World Cup and is set to be sidelined for several months after suffering an ankle ligament injury in their 2-1 Group E victory over Ivory Coast on Saturday, the team said on Monday.

Schlotterbeck, a starting centre-back, picked up the injury early in the match and was replaced at half-time by Antonio Rüdiger. A scan on Sunday confirmed a torn ligament in his left ankle.

In a statement, the German team said: “Schlotterbeck suffered an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his left ankle and will be out for several months. The defender of Borussia Dortmund will, for the time being, remain with the team in the USA.”

Coach Julian Nagelsmann said the 25-year-old would be missed for his defensive quality and build-up play, adding that he could have had a strong tournament.

“It is unfortunate for us and for him. Yesterday we tried to lift his spirits. He is a very positive character who is already looking ahead,” he said.

Nagelsmann added that Germany would not call up a replacement as the tournament is already under way, but insisted the squad remains well covered in central defence.