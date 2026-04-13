Ghanaian player Frimpong killed in attack on Berekum Chelsea team bus

Berekum Chelsea winger Dominic Frimpong has been killed during an armed robbery on his side’s team bus as ​they returned from an away match in the Ghana ‌Premier League on Sunday, the country's football association (GFA) said.

The incident occurred on the Goaso–Bibiani road as the team were heading home from the game against Samartex in Samreboi in the south of the country.

"On our way back to Berekum from ⁠Samreboi our team bus was attacked by a group of armed robbers who blocked the road to prevent our passage,” the club said in a statement on Monday.

"Masked men welding guns and assault rifles started shooting at our bus as the driver tried to reverse. The players and staff fled into nearby bushes to take cover."

The Ghanaian FA later said that 20-year-old Frimpong had died ‌in ⁠the incident.

"The GFA has received with profound shock and deep sorrow the tragic news of the passing of Dominic Frimpong of Berekum Chelsea Football Club," they said in a statement.

"This tragic incident is not only a ⁠huge loss to Berekum Chelsea but also to Ghana football as a whole. Dominic was a promising young talent whose dedication and passion for ⁠the game embodied the spirit of our league."

It said it would strengthen security arrangements for clubs travelling for domestic competitions.