Tanzanian lady golfers secure three top-five spots in Nairobi

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian lady golfers delivered an impressive performance at the just-ended KLGU Open Meeting 2026, dominating the top five leaderboard positions at the prestigious Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The 54-hole medal format tournament, which concluded yesterday, attracted 93 players from across the region, featuring some of East Africa’s finest amateur golfers.

The event also carried significant weight as part of both the Golfer of the Year (GOTY) series and the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), making it a key battleground for players seeking to elevate their standings.

Kenya’s Kanana Muthomi emerged as the overall winner after a composed and consistent display across all three rounds, finishing with a total score of 217 (+1).

Her victory, however, came under strong pressure from a talented Tanzanian contingent that showcased depth and quality throughout the competition. Leading Tanzania’s charge was Neema Olomi, who secured an impressive second-place finish with a total of 225 (+9). Olomi’s performance was marked by resilience and steady play, particularly in the final round where she managed to hold off a competitive chasing pack.

She was closely followed by Madina Hussein, who finished third with a score of 230 (+14).

Madina demonstrated consistency across all rounds, maintaining her position among the leaders from start to finish.

Another standout performer was Aalaa Somji, who claimed fourth place after returning a total score of 237 (+21). Aalaa’s effort ensured that Tanzania secured three spots within the top four, underlining the country’s growing strength in women’s amateur golf.

Also making a notable appearance in the top five was Mercy Nyanchiwa of Njono Country Club, who finished fifth with 240 (+24), preventing a complete Tanzanian sweep of the leading positions.

Despite the strong showing at the top, other Tanzanian participants, including Loveness Frank and Rechal Mushi, were unable to break into the top 10 standings.

Nevertheless, their participation contributed to the country’s strong representation in the high-profile event.

The overall performance by Tanzanian golfers highlights the steady progress being made in the sport, particularly among female players. Competing at a WAGR-recognised event and securing multiple top positions not only boosts individual rankings but also raises Tanzania’s profile on the regional and international golfing stage.