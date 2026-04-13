Mwinyi swears in district commissioners, pledge closer service delivery

Unguja. Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has sworn in newly appointed district commissioners, who outlined their key priorities in their respective areas of responsibility.

The ceremony was held on Monday, April 13, 2026, at the State House in Zanzibar and was attended by senior government leaders, including Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdullah, ruling party officials, and security representatives.

Speaking after taking the oath of office, the commissioners expressed gratitude to President Mwinyi for the trust placed in them, pledging commitment to support the government in delivering development goals for Zanzibar.

Magharibi A District Commissioner, Ms Lailah Burhan Ngozi, said she would discharge her duties in accordance with laws and regulations, stressing that cooperation among public servants would be key to achieving district targets.

Ms Ngozi, who is also a member of the CCM Central Committee, said the party manifesto guides government implementation, adding that standards she once set for others now fall under her responsibility at the district level.

“That test I set for others, I am now going to implement myself, but the most important thing is cooperation in this matter,” she said.

On land disputes, she said the challenge is unavoidable and pledged to address it through dialogue with all parties to reach lasting solutions.

Urban District Commissioner, Dr Said Haji Mrisho, said he would uphold the oath of office and continue implementing ongoing initiatives while addressing pending challenges.

He pledged collaboration with stakeholders to ensure urban safety, including strengthening planning and cleanliness systems.

“We will ensure we supervise the Municipal Council in the performance of its duties and also look at revenue sources that will strengthen cleanliness efforts because cleanliness is money,” he said.

He added that the administration would consider engaging competent service providers to improve sanitation, noting that the area is a key hub for Zanzibar’s tourism industry.

Chake Chake District Commissioner in Pemba, Ms Zuhura Mgeni Othman, pledged to work closely with communities and officials to ensure stability and progress in line with the President’s development agenda.

She said President Mwinyi’s drive to open up Pemba economically is expected to boost tourism, supported by ongoing investments in airport expansion and road infrastructure.

Magharibi B District Commissioner, Mr Ali Abdalla Said Natepe, said he understood that his office is guided by the Constitution and national laws, which will direct his service delivery.

He said Magharibi B is a fast-growing and highly urbanised district facing multiple challenges, but stressed that collaboration would be key to addressing them.

He pledged to work closely with the Ministry of Lands and Housing Development to resolve land disputes and ensure proper land use.

On cleanliness, he said the Municipal Council remains responsible, while his office will supervise to ensure accountability and compliance with required standards.