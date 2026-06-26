Montella says Turkey leave World Cup with heads held high after victory over US

California. Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said his side would return home with their chin up ​after ending their World Cup campaign with ‌a last-gasp 3-2 victory over the United States in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Montella praised the players for showing their skills, abilities ​and character despite the mental toll of already ​being eliminated and playing in front of ⁠a predominantly pro-U.S. crowd.

"We can go back home with ​our chin up," Montella said. "Football hurts, but I got ​emotional at the end of the game... Today's match matters much more than 1,000 victories."

Montella said Turkey had created enough ​chances throughout the tournament but had not been ​clinical enough, while stressing he would not blame individual players for ‌missed ⁠opportunities.

He said his side had been unfortunate in their opening two matches, arguing that even a draw from either game could have changed their fate, but ​accepted that "football is ​not always ⁠fair".

Montella said the team's celebrations after the final whistle reflected their national pride ​and gave him confidence for the future.