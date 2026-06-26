Paraguay coach concerned after player clatters into pitch-side advertising boards

California. Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro said officials should reassess the placement of pitch-side advertising boards at ​the World Cup after attacker Julio Enciso crashed into one ‌behind the Australia goal during their 0-0 draw on Thursday.

Enciso came off second best as he fought for the ball with Australia defender Alessandro ​Circati in the second half at San Francisco ​Bay Area Stadium.

Enciso got to his feet gingerly after ⁠contact with the board but played out the remainder of ​the game.

"I think that maybe if there was more space ​that will be good because of course there's a lot of intensity when we are playing, and sometimes if a player gets destabilised, ​he could fall and get injured and these things can ​happen," Alfaro told the post-match press conference.

"So, maybe we have to think ‌about ⁠that and reassess."

The result left Paraguay third behind Group D winners the United States and second-placed Australia, both of whom have reached the last 32.

Paraguay must wait for other ​results in the ​group phase ⁠to know whether they will advance as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Alfaro said ​he was very optimistic Paraguay would continue at ​the ⁠tournament and praised his players for how they had reacted after their 4-1 opening defeat by the United States.