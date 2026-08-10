Charlene Ruto takes major step towards marriage with Tanzanian fiancé Isaya Yunge

Dar es Salaam. Kenyan President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, on Saturday, August 8, 2026, took a major step towards marriage after undergoing a traditional Koito ceremony that formally brought her together with her Tanzanian fiancé, Isaya Yunge.

The ceremony was held at President Ruto’s Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County, and was attended by senior Kenyan political figures, family members, friends and other guests from Kenya and Tanzania.

A lavish traditional ceremony

Intonna Heritage Farm was transformed into a colourful celebration venue decorated with green and cream fabrics, while brown featured prominently in the guests’ attire.

Charlene was seen wearing a brown gown, while Yunge wore a matching brown suit.

The couple also took part in traditional Kalenjin dances as music, singing and celebrations filled the venue.

The significance of the occasion was further reflected in the list of prominent guests, including Kenya’s Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, nominated Senator Karen Nyamu and nominated MP Esther Passaris.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s widow, Ida Odinga, and ODM leader Oburu Odinga were also reported to have attended.

Some guests arrived by helicopter and in motorcades, adding to the spectacle of a ceremony that blended Kalenjin tradition with the political stature of the Ruto family.

Reports from the venue indicated that four helicopters landed at the farm as guests arrived for the ceremony.

What is Koito?

Koito is an important traditional ceremony among the Kalenjin community, bringing together the families of a bride and groom to discuss and conclude aspects of the bride price, exchange gifts and formally signify the union of the two families.

The Kilgoris event therefore represented a significant traditional engagement ceremony and an important step towards marriage.

Who is Isaya Yunge?

Yunge, 36, is a Tanzanian technology entrepreneur who has built a reputation through innovations aimed at addressing challenges facing young people and education across Africa.





He is the founder and chief executive officer of SomaApps Technologies, the company associated with SomaApp, a technology platform designed to connect African students with educational and scholarship opportunities.

Through SomaApp, more than 7,000 young people have reportedly been helped to access higher education opportunities in different parts of Africa.

His work earned him the Queen’s Young Leader Award in 2018, when he was among two Tanzanians recognised that year.

His leadership journey began in his youth

Yunge’s leadership journey began at the age of 17, when he was appointed a UNICEF African Youth Ambassador.

The role gave him an opportunity to participate in discussions on children’s rights, climate change and youth participation in decision-making.

In 2007, he became one of the African young people given an opportunity to address the G8 summit in Berlin, Germany, where he represented issues and perspectives affecting young people.

Before focusing more heavily on technology, Yunge was also involved in community initiatives.

Reports indicate that while he was a secondary school student, he organised informal lessons for street-connected children and later worked with Radio Free Africa through its Sauti ya Watoto Club programme.

Academically, Yunge holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Insurance and Risk Management from the Institute of Finance Management (IFM).

He has also undertaken training in economic diplomacy, digital finance, entrepreneurship and innovation, including the Leading Change in Entrepreneurship and Innovation programme at the University of Cambridge.

Beyond SomaApp, he has been involved in other technology ventures, including KAYA, which focuses on smart-home technology, as well as innovation projects in the financial technology sector.

Who is Charlene Ruto?

Charlene Chelagat Ruto is the third child of President William Ruto and Kenya’s First Lady, Rachel Ruto.

Born in Nairobi on January 11, 1993, she has built a public profile around public relations, youth empowerment, agriculture and environmental issues.

Charlene studied at Daystar University, where she earned a degree in Communication, specialising in Public Relations and Print Media.

She later pursued postgraduate studies at Les Roches in Switzerland, where she studied business and management in the hospitality sector.





Before becoming more widely known for her social initiatives, Charlene worked in the private sector.

Among the positions she held was that of Media Relations Officer at Mobile Decisioning Holding Limited between 2015 and 2017.

She was also involved in communications and branding activities at Weston Hotel.

In recent years, she has focused increasingly on youth, environmental and agricultural initiatives.

Through the SMACHS Foundation, she has led programmes aimed at empowering young people, promoting climate action and encouraging youth participation in community development.

Her public profile grew significantly after her father won Kenya’s presidential election in 2022.

Since then, Charlene has participated in various national and international platforms, particularly those focusing on youth and development.

In a 2025 interview with The Standard, Charlene said she was passionate about empowering young people to create opportunities for themselves and succeed in life.

A union that crosses borders

Charlene’s relationship with Yunge has given the ceremony a distinct regional dimension, bringing together the family of Kenya’s President and a Tanzanian entrepreneur.

Although the couple had largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, the Koito ceremony in Kilgoris has brought their relationship into the spotlight, placing Yunge under increased media attention in both Kenya and Tanzania.

For the Ruto family, the occasion was more than a family celebration. It was also a showcase of Kalenjin culture. For Yunge’s family, meanwhile, it marked the coming together of a Tanzanian entrepreneurial family and one of Kenya’s most prominent political families.

Despite the scale of the ceremony, the next stage will involve following the remaining marriage formalities, including whether and when the couple will hold a religious ceremony or a civil wedding.