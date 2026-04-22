AFCON 2027 preparations take shape as Steering Committee meets in Kampala

Members of the Main Steering Committee responsible for preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations AFCON 2027 have held an important high level meeting currently taking place in Kampala Uganda as efforts to organize the continental tournament continue to gain momentum.

The meeting has brought together senior officials involved in coordinating the event which is regarded as one of the biggest football competitions in Africa.

The discussions in Kampala are centered on strengthening planning frameworks and reviewing progress made so far as the region prepares to host the tournament that will for the first time be staged jointly by three East African countries.

A key focus of the meeting has been the evaluation of the recently concluded African Nations Championship CHAN. Committee members are analyzing lessons from that tournament in order to improve future operations.

The review covers several important areas including event management competition organization coordination of teams and overall delivery of football events at international level.

Officials highlighted that CHAN provided a practical reference point for understanding both strengths and challenges in organizing major tournaments.

The insights gained are expected to help improve efficiency and effectiveness in the planning of AFCON 2027 especially in areas related to logistics scheduling and team management.

Another major topic under discussion is the development of sports infrastructure across the host nations.

The committee is assessing the readiness of stadiums training facilities and supporting infrastructure to ensure they meet the required international standards set by the Confederation of African Football CAF.

Emphasis is being placed on upgrading existing facilities as well as ensuring that renovations and new developments are completed on time.

Security and fan safety have also been given significant attention during the discussions. With the expectation of large numbers of local and international fans attending the tournament organizers are working on comprehensive safety strategies.

These include stadium security planning crowd management systems emergency response mechanisms and enhanced coordination among security agencies in the host countries.

In addition to infrastructure and safety the meeting has also focused on how to deliver a unique and memorable AFCON 2027 experience.

Officials are committed to ensuring that the tournament reflects the unity diversity and cultural richness of East Africa while also maintaining high standards of professionalism organization and entertainment.

The joint hosting arrangement involving Uganda Kenya and Tanzania is being seen as a historic milestone for the region.

It is expected to strengthen cooperation among the three countries and promote East Africa as a competitive destination for international sporting events.