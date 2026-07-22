Tanzania boxers, swimmer depart for Glasgow C’ Games

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s amateur boxing team and national swimmer Collins Saliboko have departed for Glasgow ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games scheduled to start on July 23 and run until August 2 in Scotland.

The departing contingent includes three amateur boxers namely Yusuf Changarawe, who will compete in the men’s 80kg division, Faki Issa Faki in the men’s 55kg category, and Zawadi Amos Kutaka in the women’s 57kg featherweight division.

The boxers travelled under the guidance of head coach Samwel Kapungu, assisted by Kassim Hussein Kassim.

Saliboko, Tanzania’s sole swimmer at the Games, also left for Glasgow accompanied by his coach Kanisi Mabena.

The 24-year-old swimmer is expected to compete in the men’s 50m and 100m freestyle events, carrying Tanzania’s hopes in the swimming competition. The remaining Tanzanian contingent will depart tomorrow, with six runners leaving for Glasgow as they continue preparations for the multi-sport event.

The athletics team comprises Daniel Sinda, Josephat Gisemo, Benjamin Fernandi Ratsim, Winfrida Makenji, Hamida Nassoro, and Cecilia Panga. The runners are coached by Marceline Gwandu.

Meanwhile, Tanzania’s two judokas, Andrew Thomas Mlugu and Ibrahim Mohamed Hamis, are scheduled to leave for Glasgow on July 27 under coach Omari Mgoye.

Tanzania will be represented by 12 athletes across four sports at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games: athletics, boxing, judo and swimming.