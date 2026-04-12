Oura, Mwalimu shine as Simba book quarterfinal ticket

Dar es Salaam. Two goals from Selemani Mwalimu and another strike by Anicet Oura inspired Simba SC to a convincing 3-1 comeback victory over Dodoma Jiji FC, securing their place in the CRDB Federation Cup quarterfinals in a match played today, Aprili 13, 2026 at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium.

Simba had to come from behind after Dodoma Jiji stunned the Msimbazi giants with an early opener in the eighth minute. Khleffin Salim capitalised on a defensive lapse to give Dodoma Jiji a dream start, putting Simba under immediate pressure.

Despite the early setback, Simba gradually settled into the match, dominating possession and creating several scoring opportunities. However, they had to wait until the second half to turn their dominance into goals.

The breakthrough came in the 54th minute when Selemani Mwalimu found the back of the net to level matters at 1-1.

The goal was a result of a well-crafted move, with Nickson Kibabage providing a precise assist that unlocked Dodoma Jiji’s defense.

With momentum on their side, Simba continued to press forward and were rewarded just six minutes later. In the 60th minute, Anicet Oura completed the turnaround, calmly finishing another assist from the impressive Kibabage to give Simba a 2-1 lead.

Dodoma Jiji struggled to respond as Simba tightened their grip on the match. The game was effectively put beyond reach in the 67th minute when Mwalimu struck again, sealing his brace and Simba’s 3-1 victory with a clinical finish.

The win sees Simba join a strong lineup of teams already through to the quarterfinal stage of the competition. Among them are defending champions Young Africans (Yanga), who progressed after eliminating TMA FC last Saturday. Other teams in the last eight include JKT Tanzania, Mashujaa FC, Coastal Union, Singida Black Stars and TRA United.

Meanwhile, attention was also on the final round of 16 fixture played last night, where Azam FC hosted Fountain Gate FC at the Azam Complex.

The winner of that encounter was set to complete the quarterfinal lineup.

Simba’s performance will boost their confidence as they continue their pursuit of silverware this season.