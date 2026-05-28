DR Congo seeks FIFA ticket refunds over Ebola travel restrictions

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has appealed to FIFA to refund 2026 World Cup tickets purchased by supporters unable to travel to the United States due to Ebola-related restrictions.

The request comes as the Central African nation prepares for its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 52 years, with the Leopards set to return to football’s biggest stage for the first time since 1974.

The travel complications follow a public health emergency declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) on May 16 after a fresh Ebola outbreak spread across parts of Central and East Africa. Officials say more than 900 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths have been recorded, most of them linked to DR Congo.

In response, the United States suspended entry for non-citizens who recently travelled to DR Congo, Uganda or South Sudan, while the US embassy in Kinshasa halted visa services. Canada, one of the World Cup co-hosts alongside the US and Mexico, also imposed temporary restrictions on Congolese nationals arriving directly from DR Congo.

FECOFA President Veron Mosengo-Omba said the federation had formally requested FIFA to consider refunds for affected supporters.