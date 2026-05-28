Mtwara DC halts controversial seaweed project

Mtwara. An atmosphere of fear and uncertainty has gripped Mnazi, Milamba, and Nalingu villages in Nalingu Ward, Mtwara District, after the emergence of a Chinese investor expected to begin seaweed farming in the area.

Residents of the three villages have united in opposition, saying they were not informed about the project, its implementation plan, or its potential impact on livelihoods, particularly fishing activities on which they depend.

This confusion emerged after the investor, previously known for purchasing marine raw materials, was seen conducting activities that residents say remain unclear.

As a result, residents convened a special village meeting attended by government leaders, including Mtwara District Commissioner, Mr Abdallah Mwaipaya, held on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

They are demanding suspension of the project until detailed explanations are provided and residents are fully involved in the investment process.

A section of residents from villages in Nalingu Ward attend a public meeting held at Nalingu Village, Mtwara District, on Thursday, May 28, 2026. PHOTO | SALMA MKALIBALA

Speaking in Nalingu, Mr Shaibu Siye said they believed the investor was an ordinary businessman after purchasing a small residential area and engaging in the trade of marine products.

“He began buying seashells and other marine items. At times, he would buy, and later he would cancel.

That situation confused residents, and they started wondering what plan he really had,” he said

Mr Ally Mussa's concern grew as operations began without communication to the surrounding communities.

“We oppose him because we were not properly informed about his project. When we tried holding meetings with him, some of us discovered that the type of seaweed he intends to plant may affect our fishing areas,” said Mr Mussa.

A resident of Mnazi, Mr Shaibu Mtavanga, said the lack of transparency and engagement has heightened anxiety.

“Once an investor is received by the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), he is supposed to go down to the regional, district, council, and village levels before starting operations. That is where residents should be informed and involved,” he said

Residents said the main fear is that fishing grounds, which have sustained them for decades, could be affected.

Some said that the investor should support community projects to build trust.

A resident of Milamba, Mr Hamisi Kalyasi, said residents urged investors to invest in community infrastructure, including the village office, school, and roads.

“We advised him to complete the village office, start a satellite school, and support roads, but he said he cannot do anything for the community until he starts making a profit from his operations. That statement increased our concern,” said Mr Kalyasi.

Following the complaints, Mtwara District Commissioner, Mr Mwaipaya, ordered the suspension of all related activities pending public participation procedures.

He instructed officials to restart the process, ensuring residents are fully informed and engaged.

He said the government will not allow any investor to operate without community consent.