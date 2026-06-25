Czech coach Koubek blames travel fatigue, 'stupid mistakes' for World Cup exit

MEXICO. Czech Republic coach Miroslav Koubek blamed "stupid mistakes" and exhaustion from heavy ​travel for his team's World Cup exit after ‌a 3-0 defeat by co-hosts Mexico on Wednesday left them bottom of Group A.

Koubek said Czech football urgently needed to ​raise its technical standards to compete internationally following ​their return to the World Cup after ⁠a 20-year absence.

Koubek defended dropping striker Patrik Schick, ​saying Adam Hlozek was preferred for his physical ​condition and suitability to the team's offensive strategy.

He cited a draw with South Africa as a critical missed opportunity, which ​left the Czech Republic with just one ​point from their opening two matches.

Koubek said heavy travel between ‌venues, ⁠including flights to Mexico City, left players exhausted, questioning why Mexico were not required to travel to Dallas.

Midfielder Denis Visinsky was heavily affected by the ​high altitude ​in Mexico ⁠City, Koubek added, while many players arrived already fatigued from their club seasons.

"I ​have a contract and I don't ​give up ⁠any fights... I will definitely fulfil my contract," Koubek said when asked about his future.