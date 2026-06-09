Return of national players boosts Yanga, Simba, Azam

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Premier League giants Young Africans (Yanga), Simba and Azam FC have received a timely boost ahead of the resumption of the league on Friday following the return of several key players who had joined their respective national teams for the FIFA international window.

The league resumes with three matches on Friday, with Azam FC taking on Fountain Gate FC at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium.

In other fixtures, KMC will host TRA United at the KMC Complex from 6:30 pm, while Coastal Union will entertain Namungo FC at the Mkwakwani Stadium from 9 pm.

The return of international players is expected to strengthen the title-chasing sides as the season enters a crucial stage.

The Tanzania national football team, Taifa Stars, returned home yesterday from Marrakesh, Morocco, where they had planned to play two international friendly matches against Uganda and Rwanda.

However, both matches were postponed due to sanitary and public health considerations.

Yanga, who are defending the league title, had three players in the Taifa Stars squad: Ibrahim “Bacca” Hamad, Bakari Mwamnyeto and Mudathir Yahya.

Their return comes as a welcome relief to the technical bench ahead of the club's remaining fixtures. Apart from the Taifa Stars trio, Yanga also had several foreign-based internationals away on national duty.

First-choice goalkeeper Djigui Diarra was with the Mali national team, striker Prince Dube joined Zimbabwe, while midfielder Allan Okello linked up with Uganda's national team.

The Cranes Reports from the club indicate that all the players are expected to rejoin training sessions today and tomorrow as preparations intensify for the league run-in.

Simba also had three representatives in the Taifa Stars squad namely Seleman Mwalimu, Nickson Kibabage and Vedastus Masinde.

The trio are expected to join their teammates in training today as the Msimbazi Street side continues preparations for its upcoming assignments.

Azam FC, meanwhile, released four players to Taifa Stars. The quartet of Zuberi Foba, Aishi Manula, Elias Lawi and Pascal Msindo are expected to rejoin the squad between yesterday and today ahead of Friday's encounter against Fountain Gate.

Other clubs will also welcome back their international representatives.

Pamba Jiji goalkeeper Yona Amos, Namungo midfielder Abdulkarim Kiswanya, Mashujaa defender Mohammed Mussa and Coastal Union's Bakari Msimu are all expected to return to training today.