Ronaldo makes World Cup history as Portugal crush Uzbekistan

Houston. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments after netting twice in Portugal’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in Group K on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old captain ended recent criticism over his goal drought by opening the scoring in the sixth minute at Houston Stadium. João Cancelo delivered a low cross from the right and Ronaldo converted from close range to become the first player to score at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

Ronaldo struck again in the 39th minute to help Portugal establish a commanding lead before the break. The brace took his World Cup tally to 10 goals, surpassing Portuguese legend Eusébio and making him Portugal’s all-time leading scorer at the tournament.

Portugal had entered the match under pressure after opening their campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo, with Ronaldo coming under scrutiny after failing to score.

The veteran forward responded in style, extending his remarkable longevity at the highest level. Tuesday’s match also marked his 230th appearance for Portugal, another world record in men’s international football.

Portugal dominated throughout and completed a 5-0 victory to strengthen their position in Group K. The result moved Roberto Martínez’s side closer to the knockout stages and underlined their credentials as one of the tournament contenders.

Ronaldo and Argentina captain Lionel Messi are the only players to have appeared in six World Cups, but the Portuguese star now stands alone as the only player to have scored in all six editions.