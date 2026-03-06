Samia’s ambitious vision drives Tanzania’s sports development

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania prepares to join the rest of the world in marking International Women's Day on March 8, the country is experiencing a remarkable transformation in the sports sector, largely driven by the leadership and commitment of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Through increased government investment, policy support and direct motivation to athletes, the country has witnessed significant progress in infrastructure development, international participation and sporting achievements across multiple disciplines.

From football to athletics, boxing, cricket and golf, Tanzania is steadily building a reputation as one of Africa’s rising sporting nations. At the centre of this transformation is a bold vision to develop sports not only as a competitive activity but also as a catalyst for economic growth, tourism and national pride.

Preparing for Afcon 2027

One of the most ambitious projects under President Samia’s administration is the preparation to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 alongside Kenya and Uganda. The tournament will mark a historic moment for the East African region, as it will be the first time in decades that the continent’s biggest football event is hosted in the region. For Tanzania, the competition represents a major opportunity to showcase its sporting capacity and promote the country internationally.

Massive investments are being directed toward stadium construction, road networks, hospitality facilities and social services to ensure the country meets international hosting standards. Hosting Afcon is expected to attract thousands of football fans, investors and tourists, providing a major boost to the economy while placing Tanzania firmly on the global sporting stage.

Chan provided a crucial test

Ahead of Afcon 2027, Tanzania already gained valuable organisational experience by co-hosting the African Nations Championship (CHAN), a tournament reserved for players competing in their domestic leagues.

The competition served as a trial event for Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, allowing organisers to test logistics, stadium readiness and operational capabilities before hosting the much larger Afcon tournament. On the pitch, the Tanzania national football team, popularly known as Taifa Stars, impressed many observers. The team advanced to the quarter-finals before being eliminated by Morocco.

Although the campaign ended at that stage, the performance demonstrated the growing competitiveness of local players and the progress being made in domestic football development.

Major Stadium infrastructure projects

Preparations for Afcon have triggered a wave of infrastructure development across the country. Construction of a modern stadium in Arusha is progressing rapidly and has already reached approximately 76 percent completion.

The venue is expected to play an important role during the tournament while also serving as a long-term facility for sports development in northern Tanzania. Another key project is the construction of a new stadium in Dodoma, which will serve as a backup venue during Afcon 2027.The project reflects the government’s intention to decentralize sports infrastructure and expand opportunities beyond traditional urban centres.

Meanwhile, the iconic Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam is set to undergo extensive renovation ahead of the tournament. The stadium will serve as the main venue during Afcon matches in Tanzania. Beyond stadiums, the government is also improving transport infrastructure, including roads connecting major cities and airports, while expanding accommodation facilities and public services required to host large international events.

Historic progress for Taifa Stars

Alongside infrastructure investment, Tanzania has also made important progress on the field.

The national team, Tanzania national football team, achieved a historic milestone during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco by reaching the Round of 16. This was a significant breakthrough for Tanzanian football. Since the country first participated in the tournament in 1980, Taifa Stars had never progressed beyond the group stage. The performance in Morocco therefore represented a turning point for the national team and raised hopes that Tanzania could become a consistent competitor at continental tournaments. President Samia also demonstrated direct support for the team by approving the salary of Taifa Stars head coach Miguel Gamondi following his impressive guidance of the squad during the tournament.

Motivation through the “Goli la Mama” initiative

Beyond administrative support, President Samia has also introduced innovative motivational initiatives for athletes.

One of the most popular is the “Goli la Mama” program, which rewards players financially for each goal scored by the national team during international matches. The initiative has been widely praised for boosting morale among players and strengthening the connection between the national team and the government leadership.

In addition to goal bonuses, players also receive special incentives when the team wins or secures important draws in major competitions. Sports stakeholders say these incentives have helped motivate players to perform at their highest level while also demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting athletes.

Rise of Women’s Football

Women’s football has also experienced strong growth in recent years. The national women’s team, Twiga Stars, has qualified twice for major continental competitions in 2024 and 2026. These achievements have revived the team’s prominence after its earlier qualification in 2010. At youth level, Tanzania achieved one of its greatest milestones through the performances of Serengeti Girls.

The team qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2022 held in India, where they advanced to the quarter-finals. Their impressive campaign attracted international attention and inspired many young girls across the country to pursue football.

Tanzanian clubs shine in Africa

Tanzanian football clubs have also strengthened their reputation in continental competitions.

Two of the country’s biggest clubs, Young Africans SC and Simba SC, have both reached the final of the CAF Confederation Cup in recent years. Young Africans enjoyed a historic run during the 2022–23 season, reaching the final but finishing runners-up after losing to USM Alger of Algeria. Simba later followed with an impressive campaign that saw them reach the final in 2025, further demonstrating the competitiveness of Tanzanian clubs at continental level. Such achievements have increased the visibility of Tanzanian football and strengthened the domestic league’s reputation.

Neema Msitha

Success beyond football

While football remains the most popular sport in Tanzania, other disciplines have also produced impressive achievements. During the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Tanzanian athletes won three medals.

Long-distance runner Alphonce Simbu secured a silver medal in the marathon, while boxers Yusuf Changalawe and Kassim Mbundwike won bronze medals in boxing. Simbu later achieved another historic feat by becoming the first Tanzanian athlete to win a gold medal in a major international marathon competition held in Tokyo, Japan. The achievement was made possible through government-supported preparations coordinated by the National Sports Council (NSC).

Boxing, Cricket and other emerging sports

Tanzania’s boxing team also delivered strong performances at the 2023 African Games. The country secured three bronze medals through the efforts of Ezra Mwanjwanga, Yusufu Changarawe and Mussa Maregesi. Meanwhile, Tanzania’s amputee football team Tembo Worriors reached another historic milestone by qualifying for the Amputee Football World Cup in 2022 held in Turkey, where they advanced to the quarter-finals.

Cricket has also seen encouraging progress. Tanzania’s Under-19 national team qualified for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup after defeating Sierra Leone during African qualifying competitions in Nigeria.

Regional dominance in golf

Tanzania has also made strides in golf. The national team delivered an outstanding performance to win the East and Central All Africa Challenge Trophy in 2023 held in Kigali, Rwanda. The victory saw Tanzania finish ahead of strong competitors including Kenya and Uganda to claim the regional title.

Golfers, Madina Idd, Neema Olomi, Hawa Wanyeche and Vicky Elias who was part of the team, said she was proud to contribute to the national victory during her debut appearance. Sports leaders have widely acknowledged the role played by the government in the sector’s progress.

Secretary General of the National Sports Council (NSC), Neema Msitha, commended President Samia for her commitment to developing sports and supporting athletes.

She also praised the Ministry responsible for sports, Paul Makonda, Deputy Minister Hamis Mwinjuma, the permanent secretary, Gerson Msigwa and various stakeholders for their cooperation in advancing sports development nationwide. According to Msitha, sustained investment in infrastructure, training programmes and international competitions is laying the foundation for Tanzania to become a major sporting nation.

A new era for Tanzanian sports