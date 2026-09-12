Shalulile, Toure star as Yanga eliminate Gaborone United in CAF Champions League

Dar es Salaam. Mainland champions Young Africans (Yanga) have advanced to the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League after beating Botswana’s Gaborone United 2-1 yesterday to complete a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The result at Azam Complex means Yanga have negotiated their opening continental hurdle and will now face Madagascar’s CFFA in the second preliminary round.

CFFA booked their place after completing a 3-1 aggregate victory over Lesotho’s Lijabatho, setting up a potentially tougher examination for Yanga as they chase a place in the group stage.

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Yanga entered the match knowing that they had to produce a positive result after being held to a 1-1 draw by Gaborone United in the first leg in Botswana on September 5.

The Tanzanian champions made a fast start, with Peter Shalulile putting them ahead in the seventh minute after receiving a good pass from Seleman Mwalimu.

The early goal gave Yanga the platform they needed and eased some of the pressure that had followed the disappointing result in Botswana.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s side controlled much of the match but struggled to put the tie beyond Gaborone United until the closing stages.

Cheick Ibrahima Toure eventually doubled the advantage in the 83rd minute, finishing after receiving a well placed pass from Albert Kangwanda. At 2-0, Yanga appeared to have done enough to secure a comfortable passage into the next round.

But Gaborone United immediately showed why the tie could not be considered over. Lebogang Ditsele reduced the deficit in the 87th minute, forcing Yanga to defend their lead during the final minutes.

The home side held on, however, completing a 3-2 aggregate victory and keeping their Champions League campaign alive.

For Mngqithi, the result provides another important step in his attempt to build a Yanga side capable of competing on several fronts this season.

The South African coach has already set ambitious targets for the club, with the Champions League expected to be one of the biggest tests of his team’s development.

Shalulile’s contribution will also encourage Yanga

The Namibian striker was brought in with expectations of providing goals at both domestic and continental level, and his early strike could prove important as the competition becomes more demanding.

Toure’s goal was another positive for Mngqithi, while Kangwanda showed his value by creating the second goal. However, the late concession against Gaborone United remains an area that will require attention.

Allowing opponents to score four minutes after taking a 2-0 lead created unnecessary pressure and highlighted the need for better game management. That weakness could be punished by stronger opposition in the next round.





CFFA will provide a different challenge

The Malagasy side have already demonstrated their ability to negotiate a two-legged continental tie, eliminating Lijabatho 3-1 on aggregate.

Unlike Gaborone United, CFFA will arrive with the confidence of having advanced from their own preliminary-round contest, making Yanga’s preparation particularly important.

The second preliminary round is tentatively scheduled for October 16-18, with the return legs expected between October 23-25.

The winner will move into the final qualifying stage before the Champions League group phase, making the tie an important step towards Yanga’s principal continental objective.

Yanga have become regular contenders in African competitions in recent seasons, and their experience should give them confidence against CFFA. But Mngqithi will know that progression cannot be taken for granted

The Gaborone United tie has shown both sides of Yanga’s current campaign: enough attacking quality to win the match, but also moments of vulnerability that could prove costly against better organised opposition.