Simba seize top spot as Mpanzu strike downs Mbeya City

Dar es Salaam. A first-half goal by Ellie Mpanzu was enough to propel Simba SC to the top of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League after a narrow 1-0 victory over Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium on June 17, 2026.

Mpanzu struck in the 44th minute, finishing off a well-weighted assist from Clatous Chama, to secure a vital three points for the Msimbazi giants.

The win lifts Simba to 64 points from 27 matches, allowing them to leapfrog their traditional rivals, Young Africans (Yanga), in a tightly contested title race entering the final stretch of the season.

Related Football Simba SC face acid test against Mbeya City in crucial title race

Yanga, who had been leading the standings, now drop to second place with 63 points from 26 matches.

However, the reigning champions still hold a game in hand and have the opportunity to reclaim top position if they defeat Fountain Gate FC today at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4pm in a fixture expected to significantly shape the title race.

Mbeya City remain in 14th place with 25 points from 27 matches, continuing their struggle in the lower half of the table as they fight to avoid relegation with only a few games remaining.