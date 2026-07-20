Simba, Yanga set for October 19 league showdown at Uhuru Stadium

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga) will renew their fierce rivalry on October 10 when the two giants meet in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League at Uhuru Stadium, in what will be the first Kariakoo Derby of the 2026/2027 season.

The much-anticipated encounter is scheduled to kick off at 7pm, with thousands of supporters expected to fill the stadium as the country’s two most successful clubs battle for early-season supremacy.

The two sides will face each other again on February 6 at the same venue, with Yanga taking the role of the home team in the second round fixture.

The Kariakoo Derby remains one of the biggest sporting events in Tanzania, attracting nationwide attention due to the history, passion and competitiveness associated with matches between Simba and Yanga.

Before their league meetings, the two rivals will also clash in the Community Shield on August 12, marking the official opening of the 2026/27 domestic football season.

The curtain-raiser will bring together the winners of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League and the CRDB Federation Cup, giving both teams an early opportunity to claim silverware ahead of the league campaign.

Yanga qualified for the Community Shield after winning the 2025/26 Mainland Premier League title, their fifth consecutive championship and 32nd league crown in club history.

Simba secured their place after ending a four-year wait for a major trophy by defeating Azam FC in the CRDB Federation Cup final.

Yanga will enter the season opener as defending Community Shield champions after beating Simba 1-0 in last year’s encounter at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, but Simba will be eager to turn the tables and begin the new campaign on a positive note.

The Mainland Tanzania Premier League season will officially begin on August 14, with clubs starting their campaigns across different venues.

Pamba Jiji FC will host Dodoma Jiji at CCM Kirumba Stadium from 2pm, while Mbeya City will welcome Geita Gold FC at Sokoine Stadium from 4pm. Singida Black Stars will also face Fountain Gate at Airtel Stadium in Singida Region.

Defending champions Yanga will begin their title defence on August 15 with an away match against Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm.





The same day will see Polisi Tanzania host Azam FC at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, while Coastal Union will face Mashujaa at Mkwakwani Stadium from 6:30pm.

Simba will start their league campaign away from home when they travel to Bukoba to face Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba Stadium from 6pm.

The new season is expected to provide another intense battle for domestic honours as clubs compete for success while also managing continental commitments.