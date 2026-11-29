







Dar es Salaam. Simba SC surrendered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with South African giants Orlando Pirates in an entertaining encounter at Uhuru Stadium today, November 29, 2026, missing an opportunity to make a winning start to their campaign.

The Tanzanian giants looked set for a comfortable victory after scoring twice in the first half, but a spirited second-half comeback from the visitors denied them maximum points.

Simba started brightly, putting Orlando Pirates under pressure with a series of early attacks as they looked to take control of the contest.

However, the South African side's defence, marshalled by Deon Hotto, stood firm in the opening exchanges, clearing several dangerous attempts to keep their opponents at bay.

Simba eventually broke the deadlock in the 10th minute through Senegalese forward Libasse Gueye, who produced a spectacular volley to put the hosts ahead.

The goal followed an impressive attacking move involving Gueye, who initiated the move before Anicet Oura delivered a cross that was deflected by Orlando Pirates defenders.

Gueye was perfectly positioned to capitalise, making no mistake with his finish.

The early breakthrough lifted Simba's confidence, with the hosts continuing to push forward in search of another goal.

Their persistence paid off in the 42nd minute when Anthony Mligo doubled the advantage, reacting quickest after Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine failed to hold Gueye's effort.

Mligo pounced on the rebound and fired the ball into the net, giving Simba a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the half-time break.

However, the second half proved a different story as Orlando Pirates returned with renewed determination and immediately increased their attacking intensity.

Their efforts paid off in the 53rd minute when Tshepang Moremi pulled one back, finishing off a well-worked move following a pass from Simphiwe Masilela.

The goal breathed new life into the visitors, who continued pressing for an equaliser while Simba struggled to maintain the control they had enjoyed before the interval.

Orlando Pirates completed their comeback in the 63rd minute when Simphiwe Selepe scored the equaliser after receiving a good pass from Oswin Appollis.

The visitors' two quick goals changed the complexion of the match, leaving Simba frustrated after failing to protect what had appeared to be a commanding advantage.

Meanwhile, Singida Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat against DR Congo’s AS Maniema Union in their CAF Confederation Cup Group C encounter at Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa today, November 29, 2026.

Maniema Union took the lead in the 39th minute through Edouard Tumbola, who converted a pass from Onoya Sangana to put the hosts ahead.