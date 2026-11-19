







Dar es Salaam. The Confederation of African Football (CAF), together with tournament co-hosts Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, have unveiled the official logo for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), marking another major milestone in preparations for the historic regional tournament.

The logo, launched simultaneously in the three host countries yesterday, November 19, draws inspiration from the traditional East African shield, a symbol of identity, protection, strength, pride and unity.

Its unveiling comes 212 days before the tournament kicks off on June 19, 2027, with the three countries preparing to jointly stage Africa's biggest football competition for the first time.

The new visual identity carries the message: "Honouring Our Past, Celebrating Our Culture and Symbolising the Africa of Tomorrow."

At the centre of the design is the silhouette of the prestigious AFCON trophy, positioned within a shield and crowned by the outline of the African continent. The combination represents the tournament's role in bringing together Africa's diverse cultures, identities and ambitions through football.

The shield was selected because of its deep historical significance in East Africa and its presence in the national coats of arms of Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, reflecting the shared heritage of the three nations.

The design also incorporates colourful beadwork and geometric patterns inspired by traditional East African craftsmanship, textiles and weaving, connecting the region's cultural heritage with contemporary artistic expression.

Colours from the three host nations feature prominently in the emblem, with red and black at the top, green and yellow on either side of the trophy and blue at the base.

Beyond the main logo, CAF has developed 12 shield patterns representing the individual cultural identities of the three host countries.

Kenya's design features bold horizontal bands symbolising strength, heritage and belonging, while Tanzania's incorporates diagonal lines inspired by its national flag, reflecting movement, land and water.

Uganda's identity uses warm, layered colours alongside the country's iconic crested crane, celebrating its national pride, culture and spirit.

The different patterns will form part of the tournament's wider visual identity, appearing across stadiums, digital platforms and other competition activities as the hosts prepare to welcome football supporters from across Africa and beyond.

The name PAMOJA, which means "Together" in Swahili, captures the spirit of cooperation and unity behind the joint hosting arrangement.

For Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, the unveiling represents an important step towards delivering a tournament that goes beyond football by showcasing East Africa's cultural heritage, regional cooperation and organisational ambitions.