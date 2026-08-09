Thousands turn up for Yanga Day as champions unveil new-look squad

Dar es Salaam. Thousands of Young Africans (Yanga) supporters have turned up at Uhuru Stadium for the club’s 2026 Yanga Day celebrations, as the Tanzanian giants mark their 91st anniversary and officially usher in the 2026/27 season with renewed ambitions of dominating domestic and continental football.

The annual event has brought together fans from across the country, with the stadium and its surroundings filled with the club’s traditional green and yellow colours as supporters turned out to celebrate their team and welcome new players ahead of the new campaign.

This year’s celebrations come after an active transfer window in which Yanga strengthened several areas of their squad as the club seeks to build on its achievements and compete for more major honours in the coming season.

The club has adopted Mwakani Tena as its theme for the new season, a message that reflects its determination to maintain its position at the top of Tanzanian football and continue challenging for domestic and continental success.

The celebrations have combined football, entertainment and activities designed to bring supporters closer to the club. Leading Bongo Flava musicians are lined up to entertain the crowd, adding to the festive atmosphere at the venue.

However, the biggest attraction for many supporters has been the unveiling of new signing Peter Shalulile.

The arrival of the Namibia international has generated significant excitement among Yanga fans, who are keen to see the experienced striker in the club’s colours for the first time.

Shalulile is expected to bring additional firepower to a Yanga attack that will be required to deliver results on several fronts during the new campaign.

The striker’s arrival has also increased expectations among supporters, particularly as the club prepares for another demanding season that will include domestic competitions and continental assignments.

Yanga have continued to strengthen their squad as part of efforts to improve their competitiveness, with the club seeking to maintain the standards established in recent seasons.

Beyond the unveiling of players, the event has provided an opportunity for the club’s supporters to celebrate their identity and demonstrate their continued backing for the team.

The celebrations will culminate in an international friendly against Congolese side Les Aigles du Congo, providing coach Manqoba Mngqithi with an important opportunity to assess his squad before competitive football begins.