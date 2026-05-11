TPLB cracks whip on Yanga following heated Kariakoo Derby

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has announced a raft of disciplinary sanctions against Young Africans SC following incidents that occurred during their NBC Premier League clash against Simba SC, which ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium on May 3, 2026.

The sanctions were confirmed after a TPLB disciplinary meeting held on May 9, 2026, where the board reviewed reports submitted by match officials and other relevant authorities concerning breaches of league regulations during the highly anticipated Kariakoo Derby.

According to the statement, Young Africans have been issued with a strong warning after arriving late at the match venue in violation of the NBC Premier League regulations governing match-day procedures.

The board stated that the club delegation arrived at 10:35 a.m., five minutes later than the required reporting time of 10:30 a.m., thereby contravening Article 17:15 of the competition rules. The warning was issued under Article 17:62, which provides disciplinary authority for such offences.

In another major ruling, the TPLB fined Young Africans TSh30 million for failing to use the officially designated dressing room facilities at the stadium.

The board revealed that players and members of the club’s technical bench opted to use an unauthorised building located outside the stadium perimeter instead of the dressing rooms allocated by match organisers. The conduct was deemed to be in breach of Article 17:20 of the NBC Premier League regulations.

The disciplinary committee noted that the decision undermined match organisation procedures and standard operational protocols expected in top-flight football competitions. Consequently, the fine was imposed under Article 27:7, which governs disciplinary decisions and sanctions.

The disciplinary action also extended to Young Africans team manager Walter Harson, who was found guilty of misconduct during the heated derby encounter.

According to the TPLB report, Harson pushed Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama during an altercation that occurred in the course of the match. Following the findings, the official has been suspended for three matches and ordered to pay a fine of TSh1 million.

The punishment was handed down in accordance with Article 45:2(2.1), which regulates the conduct and behaviour of coaches, team officials, and technical staff during league matches.

In a separate ruling, the TPLB also sanctioned a Young Africans supporter identified as Mohamed Ally Mposo, who was described as a regular companion of club officials during matches.

The supporter has been banned from entering any football stadium for a period of 12 months after he was found to have entered the playing area during halftime and poured liquids onto the pitch.

The league body described the act as one associated with superstition and conduct capable of damaging the image and integrity of the competition. The sanction was imposed under Article 47:2 relating to club discipline and spectator behaviour.