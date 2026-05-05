Three-horse title race ignites after draw in Kariakoo derby

After 20 matches, Yanga remain at the top of the table with 48 points, maintaining their unbeaten run this season. However, the defending champions have seen their cushion shrink. Simba sit second with 43 points, just five behind their rivals, while Azam FC are now only eight points off the summit with 40 points. The gaps, though still visible, are no longer comfortable. Yanga’s five-point lead over Simba means the title is far from secured, especially with crucial fixtures still to come. More importantly, the eight-point difference between Yanga and Azam is narrow enough to keep the Chamazi-based side dreaming of a late surge. Simba, who have lost just once all season, will feel they missed an opportunity to close the gap further after twice coming from behind in the derby. Meanwhile, Yanga may see the draw as two points dropped, particularly given their dominant form throughout the campaign.