Three-horse title race ignites after draw in Kariakoo derby

After 20 matches, Yanga remain at the top of the table with 48 points, maintaining their unbeaten run this season
Dar es Salaam. The 2025/2026 Tanzania Mainland Premier League has dramatically shifted into a three-horse title race following the thrilling 2-2 draw between Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba SC last Sunday at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium.
The Kariakoo Derby, as always, delivered intensity, drama, and high stakes, but the final result may prove even more significant in shaping the title race. With both giants forced to settle for a point, Azam FC have firmly inserted themselves into contention, turning what once looked like a two-team battle into a tightly contested three-way fight.
After 20 matches, Yanga remain at the top of the table with 48 points, maintaining their unbeaten run this season. However, the defending champions have seen their cushion shrink. Simba sit second with 43 points, just five behind their rivals, while Azam FC are now only eight points off the summit with 40 points. The gaps, though still visible, are no longer comfortable. Yanga’s five-point lead over Simba means the title is far from secured, especially with crucial fixtures still to come. More importantly, the eight-point difference between Yanga and Azam is narrow enough to keep the Chamazi-based side dreaming of a late surge. Simba, who have lost just once all season, will feel they missed an opportunity to close the gap further after twice coming from behind in the derby. Meanwhile, Yanga may see the draw as two points dropped, particularly given their dominant form throughout the campaign.
Azam FC, on the other hand, are quietly building momentum. With an impressive record of 10 wins and 10 draws, they remain unbeaten and boast one of the league’s strongest defensive records, conceding only five goals so far. Their consistency has kept them within striking distance, and any slip from the top two could quickly change the complexion of the standings.
Beyond the top three, the gap begins to widen significantly, with fourth-placed JKT Tanzania trailing on 32 points. This separation further emphasizes how the title race is now realistically confined to Yanga, Simba, and Azam.