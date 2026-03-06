Trump hosts Messi, Inter Miami at White House celebration

Washington. United States President Donald Trump welcomed football superstar Lionel Messi and his club Inter Miami CF to the White House on Thursday, hailing their achievements after the team’s triumph in the Major League Soccer Cup.

The ceremony, held in Washington, recognised Inter Miami’s success in the 2025 season and drew attention to the growing global influence of football in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup.

During the event, Trump admitted he had not initially realised Messi would be attending until his son pointed it out to him. The president joked that his schedule had been dominated by pressing matters, including the United States’ military operations in Iran.

“The United States military, together with our partners in Israel, continues to make significant progress against the enemy,” Trump said during his remarks, before shifting focus to football.

Turning to the sport — which he referred to as “soccer-slash-football” — Trump welcomed Messi to the White House, describing it as a rare moment for an American president to greet one of the world’s most celebrated footballers.

“It’s my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before — welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi,” Trump told the audience.

Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history, joined Inter Miami in 2023 and has helped raise the profile of the league globally. Trump praised the Argentine captain for choosing to play in Miami despite interest from clubs around the world.

“Leo is the reigning World Cup MVP. You could have chosen any team anywhere, but you chose Miami,” Trump said, adding that the city’s warm climate and vibrant football culture had helped make the move attractive.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi on the day he honors reigning Major League Soccer (MLS) champion Inter Miami CF players and team officials with an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 5, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS

Trump also commended Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano and praised other football legends including Cristiano Ronaldo and Pelé for their contributions to the sport.

The Inter Miami squad stood behind the president during the ceremony in the East Room of the White House. At one point, Trump joked about the team’s appearance while surveying the players lined up behind him.

Looking toward Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, Trump playfully asked whether the club had any “bad-looking players”, prompting laughter from those in attendance.

The team later presented the president with a personalised Inter Miami jersey bearing the number 47, referencing Trump’s status as the 47th president of the United States. The players also gifted him a football and a watch in the club’s signature pink colours.

Trump used the occasion to highlight upcoming international sporting events that will take place in North America.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, marking the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams.

Argentina will enter the competition as defending world champions after winning the previous World Cup under Messi’s leadership.

Trump also noted that the United States will host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, saying the events would further boost the country’s global sporting profile.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, was previously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former US president Joe Biden in January 2025, although he was unable to attend the ceremony due to scheduling commitments.