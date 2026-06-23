Uganda end Tanzania’s Serengeti Girls’ CECAFA title dream

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national under-17 women’s football team, the Serengeti Girls, finished as runners-up in the CECAFA U-17 Women’s Championship after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Uganda in the final at KMC Complex on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Uganda produced a dominant display to claim the regional crown, taking the lead in the 38th minute through Justine Ayerango. Brenda Nassaka doubled the advantage four minutes later, giving the visitors a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time.

Any hopes of a Tanzanian comeback were extinguished early in the second half when Flavia Yagala, who posed a constant threat throughout the match, scored Uganda’s third goal to seal victory.

Despite the disappointment, the Serengeti Girls can take pride in an impressive campaign that saw them reach the final through a series of strong performances. However, they were unable to match a clinical Ugandan side on the day.

For Uganda, the triumph offered some consolation after missing out on qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, having been eliminated by Kenya in the second qualifying round.